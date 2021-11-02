Community Pharmacy recognized for pandemic response, aiding Medicare patients

“I’m just so appreciative that they were willing to put their families on hold and themselves in harm’s way. They didn’t make any more money for doing that; they just did it because they wanted to serve.”

Community Pharmacy is also among 300 pharmacies across the country being recognized for going above and beyond for their Medicare patients.

The pharmacy was recently recognized with the Pathway to Medicare Award. This is the first year of the award program, put together by FDS Amplicare, which builds technology solutions that strengthen the health of retail pharmacies and their patients, and HealthPlanOne, a leading provider of Medicare enrollment solutions.

The program reflects both companies values, rewarding pharmacies that go above and beyond to ensure that their Medicare patients enroll in a plan that best fits their needs and budget.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are more than 61 million Medicare enrollees in the United States and many are confused by the complex experience of selecting a plan that meets their financial and health needs.