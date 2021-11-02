Community Pharmacy recognized for pandemic response, aiding Medicare patients

Community Pharmacy of Gretna was presented with the Nebraska Health Care Association’s Statewide Impact Award during the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association and Nebraska Assisted Living Association’s Fall Convention.
The award is prestigious in that it is not presented annually, but only as efforts warrant. This year, two Statewide Impact awards were presented — one to Community Pharmacy for its vaccinations efforts and one to Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Gary Anthone for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Pharmacy owner Kyle Janssen called the pharmacy’s vaccine rollout the fastest in the country. The pharmacy vaccinated all of the skilled nursing/long term care facilities it was assigned in three days — reaching across the entire state, from Omaha to South Sioux City to Scottsbluff, and even into Iowa.
“We vaccinated tens of thousands of people, specifically in long term care,” Janssen said. “It was a huge lift, but it was neat to see how many people on our team stepped up to it. It was pretty amazing to see the work a lot people here did.”
Janssen said that 40% of COVID deaths occurred in long term care facilities, as did 30% of hospitalizations, though less than 1% of the population lives in long term care.
“These residents were seeing the largest negative impact,” he said. “Making sure we took care of them as fast as possible, as far as vaccinations, was paramount to helping our state, the nation and the world, to start to move past the pandemic.”
About 20 of Community Pharmacy’s 200-plus employees attended the convention in late August in Kearney to celebrate the award.
“It was a huge honor,” Janssen said. “Our team was very deserving because of the endless hours that they put in through the last two weeks of December and the first three months of 2021. A large group of people here at Community Pharmacy worked seven days a week, 18 hour days.”
Heath Boddy, president and CEO at the Nebraska Health Care Association, said the award — “coveted for people that truly make a difference for the entire state” — was presented to those who have an “incredibly selfless impact on the entire state, especially as it relates to long term care.”
“(Community Pharmacy’s) actions during Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine operation, in my mind, were heroic,” Boddy said. “Unbelievable. Above and beyond.”
Boddy said the state as a whole would have been in a “much different situation with senior living” if Community Pharmacy hadn’t stepped up.
“That team went out in the middle of snow storms,” he said. “It’s just crazy the level they went to to deliver vaccine, to make sure people were protected. They didn’t have to, but they did it because of their hearts and their servant attitude. They did an amazing job.
“I’m just so appreciative that they were willing to put their families on hold and themselves in harm’s way. They didn’t make any more money for doing that; they just did it because they wanted to serve.”
Community Pharmacy is also among 300 pharmacies across the country being recognized for going above and beyond for their Medicare patients.
The pharmacy was recently recognized with the Pathway to Medicare Award. This is the first year of the award program, put together by FDS Amplicare, which builds technology solutions that strengthen the health of retail pharmacies and their patients, and HealthPlanOne, a leading provider of Medicare enrollment solutions.
The program reflects both companies values, rewarding pharmacies that go above and beyond to ensure that their Medicare patients enroll in a plan that best fits their needs and budget.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are more than 61 million Medicare enrollees in the United States and many are confused by the complex experience of selecting a plan that meets their financial and health needs.
“For years, we’ve always felt that, at times, the annual signup for Medicare D prescription plans can be confusing and overwhelming for the Medicare D population,” Janssen said. “We just feel that somebody has to help them and we just happen to be somebody.”
Each year, enrollees often turn to their local pharmacy for assistance. With tools like Match, FDS Amplicare’s Medicare plan comparison tool, and HealthPlanOne’s enrollment support, community pharmacists are helping older adults and other Medicare-eligible patients to make important Medicare plan decisions.
“These pharmacies and their staff reflect our values and ensure that their Medicare patients are taken care of by providing them support and resources to evaluate plan options that best fit their budget and personal needs,” said Paul Stanco, SVP, product & partnerships at HealthPlanOne.
Award winners were determined using a formula that measured the ratio of Medicare-eligible patients a pharmacy assisted with healthcare plan selection during the Annual Enrollment period to the total number of Medicare-eligible patients for that pharmacy.
“Without the assistance of these pharmacies, it is unclear how many patients would ever obtain the proper coverage,” said Nathan Shanor, VP, general manager at FDS Amplicare. “Our goal with the Pathway to Medicare Award is to shine a light on the great work community pharmacies do to help patients navigate difficult decisions, treating each other with the care they deserve. Our pharmacies secure patient retention by ensuring patient satisfaction, which is key to their business.”
Janssen said Community Pharmacy has been providing the service since 2006. The pharmacy’s billing team completes a training process that helps them navigate medicare.gov and provide an unbiased support to those signing up for Medicare drug coverage each year.