Community will pick parade winners this year

This decade has come in roaring — or at least the COVID-19 pandemic did — so Gretna Days organizers decided to spotlight the Roaring Twenties as the theme for this year’s parade.

“The 20s came in roaring with the pandemic and everything,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber board president Doug Ortlieb said his organization has an excellent working relationship with the Gretna Days Foundation. He said Gretna Day is “fun filled” and offers “something for everyone” — including the chamber-sponsored parade.

Prizes are offered for parade entries depicting the theme, although entries do not have to follow the theme if they don’t want to. First place receives $100, with second place earning $75 and third place taking home $50.

Winners will be determined by a vote of all interested community members.

“This is the first time we’re doing that,” Reitmeier said. “There used to be a committee that voted on the best themed entry.”

The chamber will post photos of each entry on its Facebook page after Gretna Days and will allow voting there. Follow the chamber at facebook.com/gretnachamber to participate.