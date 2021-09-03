Cook named Elementary Art Educator of the Year

Aspen Creek Elementary School art teacher Becky Cook was recently recognized as Elementary Art Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association.

Following an anonymous nomination, Cook was required to complete extensive paperwork outlining her teaching experience and career, submitted alongside numerous letters of support from ACE principal Wendi Kistler, her college advisor and current and former coworkers.

That information was then compared to a rubric designed to evaluate which teachers best meet award criteria.

“I honestly was completely shocked,” Cook said. “I never thought I’d be worthy of something like that. Teachers are really humble people. I’m always looking to learn more and be a better teacher.

“Being considered, by other professionals, to be one of the best in my field… I’m totally blown away and honored that I would be chosen for something like this.”

Cook was also nominated in 2020 but did not receive the award. When she learned of her 2021 nomination, she considered declining.