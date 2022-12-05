Cookie Co. opens doors to Gretna community

Cupcakes are blase. Cookies are the new trendy dessert.

Look no further than Gretna's newest business, Cookie Co., which opened its doors Saturday for a grand opening. The franchise sells four different gourmet cookies on a rotation.

Operated by Jeff and Tara Smith, along with their son Aidan, the business always will have its signature chocolate chip cookie, which is baked from scratch each day.

"We got a great local family that owns the business here," Doug Ortlieb, president of the board of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

Ortlieb, who owns the strip mall where Cookie Co. set up shop with a drive-thru, invited chamber members to help prepare the store's employees for Saturday's opening by ordering and sampling their products.

"We love the area," Jeff Smith said. "We just wouldn't be here without such great people and a great area to do it in Gretna."

Cookie Co. is located at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 700, and it's the first store for the company in the Nebraska market — although it doesn't plan to the be last.

The Gretna shop beat TikTok-famous Crumbl Cookies to Sarpy County, although that company plans to open a store in Papillion. Eileen’s Colossal Cookies also has a Papillion store after growing its regional footprint from a home kitchen in Hastings in 1982.

Find more information on Cookie Co. at cookieco.com.