Cornhole tournament to benefit Make-A-Wish

An upcoming cornhole tournament in Gretna will serve as a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St. Check-in is from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $40 per team. To register, email mawfundraiser@yahoo.com.

There will be cash prizes for first, second and third places along with raffle drawings. Proceeds will benefit the Nebraska chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness.

Truck Center Companies, one of America’s largest Freightliner dealers, has coordinated a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish for many years.

“Truck Center Companies employees chose Make-A-Wish as our primary charitable focus 28 years ago,” CEO Trey Mytty said. “We have raised over $3.5 million dollars to date, which has provided many hundreds of wishes to children with life threatening illnesses.”

This is the second year that a cornhole tournament at the Gretna Legion is part of those fundraising efforts.

“We are pleased to be able to help provide a break to the challenges the children and family are dealing with,” Mytty said.

