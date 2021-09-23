Council approves $36.4 million price tag for recreation and aquatic center

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Gretna Crossing Park Recreational and Aquatic Center, presented by the city’s construction manager at risk for the project, MCL Construction.
The prices were vetted with manufacturers, reviewed by MCL and evaluated by the leadership team.
"The efforts put into ensuring the best price for the vision of the park is no small feat and each member of the group is to be commended for coming to the table with an open mind," read a memo submitted by City Administrator Paula Dennison for the council's consideration.
The guaranteed maximum price -- approved at $36.4 million on Tuesday by the council -- has increased from original estimates by $2.5 million.
"Due to circumstances beyond any of our control, prices have increased drastically since the park's inception," read the memo. "Even a 'stabilizing' of materials costs is still much higher than initially projected."
A majority of cost increases can be attributed to the current market conditions and the escalated cost of construction materials, said David Holt, project executive with MCL. For example, Holt said the cost of the steel for this project has gone up over $800,000 in the past four months.
At first, the cost was about $5 million more than originally anticipated. MCL, the City of Gretna and other parties worked together to make some changes, to bring the cost back down by $2.5 million while providing a park of similar vision. Some of these changes include raising the Lazy River to the same level as the rec pool; changing the material of the slide handrail; eliminating the sidewalk to the non-developed play area; reducing the caliper of trees planted; and using both wall tile and paint, instead of wall tile only, throughout the entire building.
The council then approved an amendment to the contract dates with MCL for the Gretna Crossing Park project.
When the contract was initially executed, the anticipated opening of the park was summer 2023. The new anticipated date of a full Gretna Crossing Park opening is September 2023. Early pieces of the construction process took a bit longer than expected, and a couple of weeks were spent finding ways to cut project costs, officials said.
Also at its Sept. 21 meeting, the council:
• Received a $24,000 check from the Gretna Community Foundation to help fund the new aquatics center. The money was collected through the City of Gretna Swimming Pool and Aquatics Center Fund, a designated fund that was established through the Gretna Community Foundation -- an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation -- to support the construction of a new swimming pool and aquatics center in Gretna. Former Gretna Mayor Sally Maguire was instrumental in setting up the fund in 2011 and attended the check presentation.
• Heard an August update from Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed. The library got 70 new users in August, the majority of which are believed to be new residents from the city’s recent annexation. The library is seeing attendance start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and saw 7,000 check-outs in August with an uptick in digital check-outs.
• Were introduced to the YCMA team for Gretna Crossing Park via Rebecca Deterding, CFO for the YMCA of Greater Omaha.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat for a subdivision to be known as Parkview Phase 1. The plat includes 166 lots and three outlots, generally located northwest of 204th Street and Capehart Road. The developer plans to begin construction in 2022.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit for a brewery/taproom/food establishment to be located in the highway commercial zoning district. The business, to be located at 20333 Patton Street, is generally located north and east of 204th Street and Highway 370. The owner anticipates a late spring/early summer 2022 opening.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately tabled a preliminary plat and rezone from Sarpy County agricultural to R-1 low density residential for a subdivision to be known as Cheyenne Ridge. The subdivision will consist of 53 lots and seven outlots, generally located southeast of 168th Street and Cornhusker Road. The developer has faced unique circumstances in that it worked closely with the county for approval, but after the city’s annexation went through, the property is now under the City of Gretna’s jurisdiction. The city and developer plan to work out a few kinks over the next few weeks with the item expected to appear for approval on the next council agenda.
• Held a public hearing on zoning designations for the City of Gretna’s newly annexed areas east of South 192nd Street, north of Interstate 80 and west of Highway 50, that were previously within Sarpy County’s zoning jurisdiction. The city has determined the best zoning designations for these areas and is working to develop special zoning districts for Wehrspann Lake and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard.
• Held a public hearing on the extension of Gretna’s exterritorial zoning jurisdiction up to two miles from the new Gretna corporate limits. A one mile ETJ was adopted with the annexation. With Gretna becoming a City of the First Class, the city is able to extend its ETJ up to 2 miles. The proposed extension is not 2 miles in all directions, with respect to boundary agreements with La Vista, Springfield and Papillion.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2090, amending the City of Gretna zoning regulations regarding all residential zoning districts and detached garages, outbuildings and accessory structures.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2091, rezoning the Highway 31 and Interstate 80 Business Park No. 2 subdivision lots 1 through 16 and outlots A through D from I-1 light industrial and flex space zoning districts to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial zoning districts.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2092, amending the official zoning map of the city to extend the city’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction up to two miles from the new corporate limits resulting from the city’s recent annexations.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2092, amending the official zoning map of the city to designate city zoning districts for the lots, taxlots, parcels and areas in the newly-annexed areas east of South 192nd Street and not previously within the city’s zoning jurisdiction.
• Approved and adopted a resolution to approve a four-way stop at the interaction of 180th Street and Schram Road.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.