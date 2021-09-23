Council approves $36.4 million price tag for recreation and aquatic center

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Gretna Crossing Park Recreational and Aquatic Center, presented by the city’s construction manager at risk for the project, MCL Construction.

The prices were vetted with manufacturers, reviewed by MCL and evaluated by the leadership team.

"The efforts put into ensuring the best price for the vision of the park is no small feat and each member of the group is to be commended for coming to the table with an open mind," read a memo submitted by City Administrator Paula Dennison for the council's consideration.

The guaranteed maximum price -- approved at $36.4 million on Tuesday by the council -- has increased from original estimates by $2.5 million.

"Due to circumstances beyond any of our control, prices have increased drastically since the park's inception," read the memo. "Even a 'stabilizing' of materials costs is still much higher than initially projected."

A majority of cost increases can be attributed to the current market conditions and the escalated cost of construction materials, said David Holt, project executive with MCL. For example, Holt said the cost of the steel for this project has gone up over $800,000 in the past four months.