Council approves new City Council wards

The Gretna City Council will be comprised of four wards beginning next year.

Ordinance 2101, which approves the new City Council wards, was introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Gretna City Council.

The wards are based on numbers from the 2020 census, putting Gretna’s population at 9,323, as certified by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

With new corporate limits and population, the city is required to analyze new wards or election districts.

Gretna currently has two wards, each with two council representatives. Under the new ordinance there will be four wards, each represented by one council member. Ward 4 largely covers most of the newly-annexed area.

City council members opted for four wards after also considering a possible three wards with two representatives each. Four total scenarios for discussion were presented to the city by MAPA.

Staff said it was important not to divide the neighborhoods as much as possible, though Devonshire had to be split because it is split by census blocks already. Splitting a census block would make it much more difficult to determine the population within that boundary.

“For Ward 4, this is the majority of the newly-annexed area,” said City Administrator Paula Dennison. “Instead of the lines being drawn to where existing councilors are representing them, these most recent residents of the city have the opportunity to elect someone from that newly-annexed area to represent them.”

The council voted 3-1, with Kara Alexander voting no on waiving the second and third readings. Alexander was instead in favor of waiving only the third reading or holding special meetings, if needed, to push the ordinance through before the Election Commission’s Dec. 30 due date.

The waiving of readings for the redistricting ordinance was allowed this year only by the Nebraska Legislature due to the delay in getting the census numbers out, a situation affecting municipalities across the country.

After the other council members opted to push the item through that night, all council members voted 4-0 to approve the new wards.

Current elected officials will continue to serve until the next election, set for 2022. At that time, a completely new councilor will be elected from Ward 4. The mayor is still elected at large.

Also at its Nov. 16 meeting, the council:

Heard general updates on local entities from Lt. Dan Golda, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office representative; Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed; Gretna Fire Chief Rod Buethe; and Grow Sarpy representative Andrew Rainbolt.

Approved a conditional use permit for storage and processing of non-hazardous materials (concrete) for Mile High Investments, doing business as Crushin’-It and Marsh Creek Concrete Inc., generally located on the northeast corner of S 204th and Patton streets.

The business has been operating at the site since 2018 to store and crush concrete rubble. As the operation began to expand, it was discovered that no conditional use permit had been issued by the city in the past.

Since the oversight was discovered, the business has taken steps to address concerns raised by the city, including acquiring a second truck to suppress dust on site and moving asphalt product a safe distance from the area designated necessary for wellhead protection.

Held a public hearing on a revised preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 high density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located on the northwest corner of Highway 370 and 192nd Street. The 61-acre subdivision will include 96 inclusive lots and 10 outlots. The revision mainly reflects some tweaks made on lot configurations. The applicant requested that the council not take action until a future meeting that the applicant is able to attend.

Approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a 41-lot subdivision to be named Harvest Estates, general located south of Schram Road and east of 198th Street.

Approved the future land use map for the areas within the city’s new two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction that were previously within Sarpy County’s zoning jurisdiction.

Approved a future land use map amendment creating a new Crossings corridor overlay area. The overlay area is part of the corridor study that is getting underway and city staff are asking developers in the area to get involved to ensure development matches the vision for the area. The area is generally bound by S 204th Street, Platteview Road, a half-mile west of Highway 6/31, and a half-mile north of Capehart Road.

Approved second reading of Ordinance 2098, amending the master fee ordinance. The changes largely affect construction and sewer connection and aim to slowly begin to align the city’s fees with current cost. Staff said the updated fees are still significantly less than current cost.

Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2099, amending Gretna Municipal Code 3-114 regarding the discharge of firearms.

Reviewed bids and awarded a $387,540.40 construction contract for Gretna northwest sub-basin interceptor sewer — Phase 1 to Vrba Construction.

Approved special designated liquor licenses for Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen, located at 21351 Nebraska Crossing Drive, #A101 for Dec. 13 through Dec. 24.

Approved the OPPD new electricity backbone circuit contract and payment for Gretna Crossing Park. The backbone circuit supports the softball, baseball, soccer, maintenance buildings and Recreation and Aquatics Center. The $96,456.96 is solely the responsibility of the city.

Awarded the Gretna Crossing Park special inspections contract to Terracon.

Approved a pay request of $343,500.39 to Graham Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park project.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

