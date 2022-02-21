Council approves YMCA to manage city pool

For the Gretna City Pool’s final seasons, things will look a little bit different.

The City of Gretna approved a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Omaha to operate the pool on behalf of the city during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting of the Gretna City Council.

Since only two seasons are left before the city pool closes — the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation & Aquatic Center is expected to open in September 2023 — city staff thought the agreement would be a good way to let the YMCA get to know Gretna, City Administrator Paula Dennison said at the meeting.

The city will maintain the pool as far as repairs, chemicals and facility care go. The YMCA will provide staff and management, swim lessons and programming.

“The Y has extensive experience, capability and personnel to operate our pool,” read a staff report presented to the council. “They see this opportunity as a win-win and are excited to get to know the Gretna community.”

Also at its Feb. 15 meeting, the council:

Approved an $18,711.90 payment to DLR Group for work on the aquatic Center.

Approved the following Gretna Crossing Park project payments to JEO Consulting: $81,711.25 for work on the baseball/softball fields and passive park amenities; $11,076 for grading, roadway and utilities; and $10,735 for Capehart Road improvements.

Approved a $1,466,154.52 payment to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Community Center.

Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a subdivision to be known as WynnWood Phase 2, generally located south of 226th Street and Schram Road (south of WynnWood Estates Phase 1.) No one from the public spoke at the hearing.

Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Harvest Creek, generally located near 216th Street and Lincoln Road.

Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2107, amending the number of fireworks stands. Currently, the number of stands it set at no more than six in City Code. Due to the city’s growth in population and area in 2021, staff evaluated the number of formulas. Now, the code will allow for one stand per 1,000 population. Therefore, a current population of 9,323 will allow opportunity for nine stands within the city’s corporate limits. This formula will grow as the city does and will not have to be readdressed as the city grows, according to a staff report on the item.

Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2108, 2022 Gretna GO water refunding bonds (Series 2017.) The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2109, 2022 Gretna public safety tax anticipation refunding bonds (Series 2017.) During the meeting, a representative of the city’s financial adviser, D.A. Davidson & Co., said the ordinances were a proactive measure. The council’s approval now will allow the city to act quickly in May or June, when the bonds are eligible to be refunded, in the case that rates improve. Quick action would allow the city to lock in better interest rates, thus increasing savings.

Approved and adopted a resolution approving the City of Gretna transportation, streets and trails infrastructure development and financing policy. The plan formally adopts the Transportation Plan of the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2021 and its street classifications, street designations, general right-of-way requirements, street projects, future projects, pedestrian systems and trails, and transportation policies components.

