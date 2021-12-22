Council begins paving the way for Hy-Vee grocery store

Plans for a Hy-Vee grocery store in Gretna are underway.

Two public hearings were held on topics related to the matter at the Dec. 21 meeting of the Gretna City Council.

The first prompted approval of a revised preliminary plat, final plat and rezone from mixed-use commercial, general commercial, R-2 medium density residential and transitional agriculture to mixed-use commercial, general commercial and R-2 medium density residential. This essentially allowed for adjustment of the lot size on Lot 358, which is owned by Hy-Vee. The property is just over 10 acres.

A second public hearing was held on the conditional use permit for the Hy-Vee grocery store. Nobody spoke on either topic and the council unanimously approved the conditional use permit to operate a Hy-Vee grocery store, which is classified as a large box retail, in the mixed-use commercial zone, generally located north of Highway 370 and east of 192nd Street.

The grocery store is expected to include a nail salon, pharmacy, alcohol sales and outdoor cooking and dining, among other things.

Hy-Vee will come back to the council for a building permit at an upcoming meeting.

A Hy-Vee spokesman at the meeting said the goal is to open the store in the fall of 2022.

Also at its Dec. 21 meeting, the council:

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit for an automated tunnel car wash with associated parking and infrastructure for Lot 4 Wicks Southpointe, generally located west of Interstate 80 and south of Highway 370.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a rezone from R-3 high density residential to R-4 highest density residential for the Highland Pointe subdivision, generally located north of Lincoln Road and west of Highway 6/31. There are no changes to the final plat, but this zoning allows for smaller side yard setbacks, which will allow the builder to implement three-car garages on some lots.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat for a subdivision to be known as Cheyenne Ridge, generally located near South 168th Street and south of Cornhusker Road. The project was previously under Sarpy County’s zoning jurisdiction prior to the recent annexation. The 64.6 acre project will include 52 residential lots and one commercial lot.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 highest density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner 2. The development, nearly 90.1 acres, will be a mix of residential and commercial property.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2099, amending Gretna Municipal Code 3-114 regarding the discharge of firearms. The amendment will allow for the discharge of firearms within city limits under certain conditions.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2100, amending the future land use map of the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2021 for the areas within the city’s new up to two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction and creating a new crossings corridor overlay area for the area generally bound by S 204th Street, Platteview Road, a half-mile west of Highways 6/31 and a half-mile north of Capehart Road.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2102, amending the zoning for Highland Pointe Lots 1-116 and 152-195 and Outlots A-E from R-3 high density residential to R-4 highest density residential zoning district and with a corridor overlay.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2103, rezoning the Parkview subdivision Lots 1-163 and Outlots A-C from a transitional agriculture to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2104, rezoning the Kayda Corner subdivision Lots 1-96 and Outlots A-J from transitional agriculture to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district and a mixed-use commercial and business park zoning district with a corridor overlay.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2105, rezoning the Gruenther Ridge subdivision Lots 1-162 and Outlots A-G from transitional agriculture to R-2 medium density and R-4 highest density residential zoning districts.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2106, rezoning the Lincoln Ridge subdivision Lots 1-99 and Outlots A-E from transitional agriculture to an R-4 highest density residential zoning district.

• Tabled election of the council president until the next meeting.

• Approved the mayor’s annual appointments for 2022 and the 2022 bond contract to D.A. Davidson & Co.

• Approved the interlocal agreement between the City of Gretna and Sarpy County for ASIP (Arterial Street Improvement Program) fee collection to help pay for the west Sarpy portion of the overall Connect Sarpy project in the new ETJ area from specific developments and for specific road improvements.

• Approved 2022 permit to haul applications for Waste Connections of Nebraska doing business as Papillion Sanitation, Waste Management and Abe’s Trash Service.

• Approved the High Performance of Omaha Car Club Show for Sept. 10, 2022 on McKenna Avenue.

• Approved a $74,173.50 pay request to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park project.

• Approved a special designated liquor license for Duck’s Unlimited on Jan. 20, 2022. Gretna Wine & Spirits will cater the Duck’s Unlimited annual banquet at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The council then entered executive session to discuss contract negotiations and real estate.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

