Council considers The Crossings Corridor proposal

The Gretna City Council heard a presentation on The Crossings Corridor, created through a partnership between the city and hired planning firm Confluence, which aims to enhance the recent park and recreation investment of Gretna Crossing Park by connecting to the surrounding Gretna community.

The plan outlines future land uses, transportation system enhancements and economic development opportunities in the study area, generally bounded by Platteview Road to the south, 204th Street to the east and approximately 220th Street to the west and a half-mile north of Capehart Road to the north.

“We kind of have it all in this area, a little bit for everyone,” Confluence’s Chris Shires said at the meeting. The plan incorporates residential, recreational and retail spaces, creating a plan to hold the land with a long-term goal in mind, he said.

The council heard the presentation before it introduced and approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting the plan.

Mayor Mike Evans said that with the community growing so quickly, this plan allows for more methodical planning, as well as ownership in how that growth looks.

“This process really helps us define how our community looks 10, 20, 60 years from now,” Evans said at the meeting.

The presentation included some community feedback, provided by 17 stakeholders, more than 800 participants in the Gretna Heart and Soul study, and more than 30 respondents in a survey on the city’s website. The community is invested and is particularly excited about bike and pedestrian trails, as well as safety, Confluence representatives said at the presentation.

The public hearing on this ordinance is scheduled for the Tuesday, May 3 council meeting. Once approved, the council will begin working on design guidelines for the corridor, similar to what was done for the Gretna downtown area in the past.

Also at its meeting, the council:

• Held a public hearing and ultimately introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance that will annex an area already under the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction into Gretna city limits. The area includes the Meadows II (SID 87), located adjacent to Interstate 80 and 144th Street. This is a commercial area that almost ended up an island, City Administrator Paula Dennison said at the meeting. The area sits on Gretna’s side of a boundary agreed upon between the cities of Gretna and Papillion.

• Introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance amending the City of Gretna zoning regulations by adopting a new Destination District for Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.

• Introduced and approved first reading of an ordinance amending the definition of kitchen to “a place to prepare food” in the Residential Code. With today’s issues with availability of appliances and many people purchasing their own, rather than being provided by the builder, this definition fit better, the city's Development Services Director Dan Giittinger said at the meeting.

• Approved and adopted a resolution to authorize a grant application to the Recreation Area Development Program for a larger public restroom at a central location in Gretna Crossing Park. The program is offered through the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District. If received, the grant would help offset the $348,508 cost of a new 550 square foot concrete block public restroom that will be fully ADA accessible. The city is requesting $50,000 through the grant.

• The council discussed a potential cold beverage sponsorship from Coca Cola for Gretna Crossing Park. The brand would be promised the sale of a certain amount of product at the park for its donation of $23,000 a year for 10 years ($230,000 total.)

• Approved subdivision, HOA maintenance and sewer connection agreements with SID 356 for the Lincoln Ridge subdivision.

• Approved subdivision, HOA maintenance and sewer connection agreements with SID 361 for the Gruenther Ridge subdivision.

• Approved a special designated liquor license for Gretna Wine & Spirits on April 30. Gretna Wine & Spirits is providing the liquor for the Wild Game Feed that night at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

• Approved the employee transfer for Heba Zaheer from technical services librarian to young adult librarian at the Gretna Public Library.

• Reviewed bids and awarded a $385,195 construction contract to Vrba Construction for Gretna Crossing Park offsite sanitary sewer.

• Approved three new Gretna Fire Department volunteers: Carson Craig, Nicole Heyen and Jesse Bernard.

• Approved a request from JEO Consulting for additional services increase due to scope of project and to reallocate fees within the project.

• Approved a $27,975 pay request to Ruff Grading for work on Gretna Crossing Park.

• Approved a $18,711.90 pay request to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Rec and Aquatic Center.

• Approved three task orders to JEO Consulting related to the Gretna Crossing Park project: $3,085.25 for grading, roadway and improvements; $2,563.99 for Capehart Road and $16,385 for ballfields and passive park.

• Approved a $208,466.14 pay request to Vrba Construction for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3, Part 2 (South.)

• Approved a $13,572.22 pay request to HOA Solutions for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 control panel.

• Approved a $221,687.09 pay request to Midwest DCM for Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.

• Approved a $51,465.60 pay request to Sargent Drilling for work on Well No. 9 and well house.

• Approved a $63,977.05 pay request to Judds Bros. Construction Co. for Standing Stone outfall sewer improvements.

• Approved nine changes orders to MCL Construction in relation to the Gretna Crossing Park ballfields, including a sanitary sewer revision due to lowering fiber optic line and regrading due to lowering existing AT&A fiber line. Neither of those projects had a cost adjustment to them. An additional $178,467 was approved for furnishing and installing foundations for athletic field lighting. A return of $19,404 was approved for removal of all curb stops. An additional $1,254 for revised scoreboard controls, additional $16,129.51 for electrical service to the soccer building, additional $12,946.04 for OPPD to install power from transformer to OPPD switch, and additional $1,213 to add yard hydrant to storage shed. A return of $300,000 will serve as credit for field surface installation.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

