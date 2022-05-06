Council hears water study update, approves agreement with Legion and VFW

A preliminary report on the Water Supply Evaluation and Future Needs Study was presented to the Gretna City Council on Tuesday, May 3.

A comprehensive evaluation of the capacity of the existing water supply system and projections of future water demands as the City’s service area continues to develop was presented to the council by Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers. Findings were an update to the last study, completed in 2008.

“With all the growth and demands on our water system… it was time to take a look,” City Engineer Steve Perry said at the meeting. It has been 14 years since the last update.

In 2008, the City decided to address needs by continuing to build infrastructure and looked to the Metropolitan Utilities District as a potential supplemental supplier, Engineer James Olmsted said during the presentation.

Since 2013, total water usage and average daily demand on the water system has increased by 221,142,000 gallons per year and 605,869 gallons per day, a 70.8% increase.

An additional well is set to come online this month and will allow the City of Gretna to meet current demand, according to the study, with capacity increasing to approximately 5,000 gallons per minute.

“We’re kind of at our capacity with our water system now,” Olmsted said.

The City must then begin looking forward.

By the year 2042, the projected population served by Gretna’s water system will be 17,500 people, a 109% increase over the next 20 years, according to the water study.

With demand expected to continue to increase, engineers believe the city will need to build four to five additional wells, or start buying water from MUD, which is “not going to be cheap,” Olmsted said.

The cost of the wells, projected at around $8.2 million, would eventually prove more fiscally responsible. That is the route recommended by city engineers.

“We can build a lot of wells for what it would cost to purchase that water,” Olmsted said.

To build, the City will need to complete an aquifer study to make sure additional wells could be supported. The estimated cost of the study is $41,000. It is expected to take three to four months.

After the presentation, the council approved the Dakota Aquifer Groundwater Hydrogeology Study proposal. The study will be completed by Layne Christensen.

Afterward, the council approved an agreement between the City of Gretna, American Legion Post 216 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10725, to provide assistance with recognition of veterans in Peterson Park.

The City was approached to expand the assistance provided for activities that recognize area veterans, primarily those occurring in Peterson Park.

The City has agreed to allow use of the park, as they have for a number of years, and will maintain the flag pole holes used for ceremonies, as well as install any additional holes needed.

As part of the agreement, the Legion will install an American flag at Gretna City Hall and provide a flag depository at Peterson Park.

“I’m really looking forward to formalizing an agreement and a handshake on a partnership we’ve had for a long time,” said Loren Foged, who helped facilitate the agreement on behalf of Legion Post 216.

Also at its meeting, the council:

• Held a public hearing on the approval of a Class I liquor license for Noli’s Pizzeria, 11832 Standing Stone Drive, Suites 7 and 8.

• Held a public hearing on the approval of an amendment to the adopted comprehensive plan to address the future land use map in The Crossings Corridor Master Plan. Later, the council approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2113, which addressed this issue.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2110, annexing the Meadows II (SID 87), located adjacent to Interstate 80 and 144th Street.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2112, amending the City of Gretna zoning regulations by adopting a new Destination District for Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2114, amending the definition of kitchen in the residential code.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2115, amending the residential zoning districts including height and lot requirements and fences and retaining walls.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2116, adding animal hospitals as a conditional use in a neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2117, rezoning the Estate at Wynnwood phase two subdivision lots 37-76 from agriculture and transitional agriculture to residential estates zoning district.

• Approved and adopted an annexation agreement with the Millard Suburban Fire District. The agreement must be made as The Meadows area being annexed is served by Millard Fire.

• Approved the Chesterman Company Sponsorship Agreement for Gretna Crossing Park. The sponsorship is an agreement to use Coca Cola products at the park and will provide $23,000 a year for 10 years.

• Approved the updated job descriptions of Public Works and Utilities Director and Buildings and Asset Manager. The former Public Works Director position is being split into two. Current director Kris Faris will take the Buildings and Asset Manager role. The Public Works and Utilities Director job is being advertised.

• Approved the subdivision and maintenance agreements for the M&M Acres Replat 1 (Allora 168) subdivision, lots 1-4 and outlots A and B.

• Approved the use of ASIP fees for 204th Street connection in the northern Royal View area.

• Approved a final pay request of $8,746.55 to HOA Solutions for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer phase three control panel.

• Awarded a $44,855 bid to Ruff Grading for the Capehart Road project at Gretna Crossing Park.

• Approved a $787,921 pay request to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park ballfields.

• Approved a time extension to Sargent Drilling on Well No. 9 and Well House. Delays in material and supply chain issues were the cause of the request. The project was expected to be delivered the week of May 9.

• Approved a $6,403 pay request to Judds Bros. Construction for work on the Standing Stone outfall sewer improvements.

• Approved a time extension and $106,205.31 pay request to Vrba Construction for work on the Gretna northwest sub-basin interceptor sewer, phase one. The time extension is for substantial completion on Sept. 17 and coordinates with the Connect Sarpy traffic access in the area of 180th Street, Giles Road and 192nd Street.

• Approved the annual TIF report.

• Approved a time extension to Vrba Construction on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer phase three, part two (South.) The project is substantially complete and will be ready for final payment on May 28.

• Approved two invoices from DLR Group for the Gretna Crossing Park Rec and Aquatic Center: $38,868.69 and $18,711.90.

• Approved three task orders to JEO Consulting for work on Gretna Crossing Park: $10,705.50 for grading, roadway and utilities, $2,597.50 for Capehart Road and $71,060.50 for ballfields and passive park.

The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation and contract negotiations.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

