Council passes rezoning for $87 million senior living complex, to consider TIF

• Approved second reading, waived third reading and adopted Ordinance 2093, amending the official zoning map of the city to designate city zoning districts for the lots, taxlots, parcels and areas in the newly-annexed areas east of South 192nd Street and not previously within the city’s zoning jurisdiction. Third reading was waived so cut down confusion and not leave things in limbo for projects trying to move forward as the annexation becomes official.

• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2096, authoring the issuance of the City's General Obligation Refunding Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $29.3 million, to refund certain outstanding bonds issues by Sanitary and Improvement Districts which have recently been annexed by the City, and which outstanding bonds now are legal binding obligations of the City. This item includes the refunding and consolidation of 11 different outstanding bonds. By consolidating, the city will make just one payment at one interest rate. The consolidation is expected to save the city more than $1 million in interest. The three readings were waived so that the market's current low interest rates could be locked in.