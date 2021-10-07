Council passes rezoning for $87 million senior living complex, to consider TIF

A massive multi-million dollar senior living complex was the topic of Tuesday's meeting of the Community Development Agency, whose members also sit on the Gretna City Council.
A partnership between Century Development and Hillcrest Health Services, the age 55-plus complex will include a variety of living options: apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing suites, as well as garden homes and townhomes for independent seniors. The site sits on 34 acres west of Highway 6/31 at Schofield Drive, the former Rod Kush property.
Project managers describe it as a "continuing care retirement community" with rents ranging from approximately $1,800 to $6,000 or $7,000 a month, depending on the individual's health care needs.
The 175,000 square foot main building will house 82 apartments, with expansion room for 30 more; 26 assisted living apartment homes; 15 Memory Support suites, with an expansion of 15 more in a second phase; and 83 underground parking stalls. The shared community area will feature a hair salon, fitness center, outdoor gardens, movie theater, fine arts studio, library, bistro dining options and a pub serving alcohol. This building is planned to be the first phase of the project, to be named Hillcrest Highlands.
The garden homes will be the second half of the first phase, while the second or third phase will include skilled nursing suites and office and retail space.
Originally approved for TIF funds in 2015, the project is back before the CBD and City Council after the original plan, which called for three multi-family buildings to be used for senior living apartments, was greatly expanded. To qualify for TIF funding, an area must be declared as blighted, which it was in 2012.
Developers are now requesting $7.5 million in TIF, or tax increment financing. TIF incentivizes developers to redevelop blighted areas by financing the public costs associated with a private development project.
With an estimated total cost of more than $87 million, Hillcrest Highlands is expected to create over 200 jobs in the community. Developers hope to occupy the main building by fall 2023, with construction slated to begin next year.
"We think it's a benefit to the community and in the best interest of the city as well," said City Attorney Jeff Miller.
The project will bring a variety of senior living options to Gretna, as well as some options not currently offered in the city.
Following the meeting of the Community Development Agency, the regular Gretna City Council meeting included a public hearing on the request. There was no public comment.
The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2094, rezoning Gretna Senior Living Lot 4 from R-2 medium density residential to an MUC mixed-use commercial and business park zoning district.
Resolution 10-21 (2), including an amended redevelopment plan for the Gretna Senior Living amended redevelopment project, was also approved.
The project's TIF funds will be discussed at the next council meeting.
Also at its Oct. 5 meeting, the council:
• Witnessed a presentation of the Nebraska Planning and Zoning Administration award to Miller. Miller was nominated for the award due to his dedication and efforts to see through the city's recent annexation.
• Received a report on the corridor study from City Administrator Paula Dennison. The study is expected to take a look at the gateway corridor from Interstate 80 to the up and coming Gretna Crossing Park. The city was expected to host interviews for consultant teams on Friday and Monday.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2090, amending the City of Gretna zoning regulations regarding all residential zoning districts and detached garages, outbuildings and accessory structures.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2091, rezoning the Highway 31 and Interstate 80 Business Park No. 2 subdivision lots 1 through 16 and outlots A through D from I-1 light industrial and flex space zoning districts to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial zoning districts.
• Approved second reading, waived third reading and adopted Ordinance 2092, amending the official zoning map of the city to extend the city’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction up to two miles from the new corporate limits resulting from the city’s recent annexations. Third reading was waived so cut down confusion and not leave things in limbo for projects trying to move forward as the annexation becomes official.
• Approved second reading, waived third reading and adopted Ordinance 2093, amending the official zoning map of the city to designate city zoning districts for the lots, taxlots, parcels and areas in the newly-annexed areas east of South 192nd Street and not previously within the city’s zoning jurisdiction. Third reading was waived so cut down confusion and not leave things in limbo for projects trying to move forward as the annexation becomes official.
• Introduced, waived three reading and adopted Ordinance 2095, reinstating the use of the National Electrical Code 2017 edition with amendments.
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2096, authoring the issuance of the City's General Obligation Refunding Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $29.3 million, to refund certain outstanding bonds issues by Sanitary and Improvement Districts which have recently been annexed by the City, and which outstanding bonds now are legal binding obligations of the City. This item includes the refunding and consolidation of 11 different outstanding bonds. By consolidating, the city will make just one payment at one interest rate. The consolidation is expected to save the city more than $1 million in interest. The three readings were waived so that the market's current low interest rates could be locked in.
• Approved the sewer connection agreement with SID 333 for the Hills of Aspen Creek Phase 2 subdivision lots 268-473 and outlots H through O.
• Approved the following pay requests to JEO Consulting for the Gretna Crossing Park project: $29,088 for grading, roadway and utilities; $12,846.25 for Capehart Road improvements; $96,520.37 for ball fields and passive park.
• Approved a pay request of $242,138.68 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3, Part 2 (South.)
• Approved a pay request of $10,597.58 to Compass Utility LLC for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3, Part 3 (180th Street.)
• Approved a pay request of $134,052.17 to Kersten Construction Inc. for work on the Highland Pointe Section I & II water main.
• Approved a pay request of $104,805.57 to Valley Corp for Schram Road water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved a pay request of $234,569.25 to Midwest DCM for work on the Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.
• Reviewed bids and awarded construction contracts to Sargent Drilling and Vrba Construction for Well No. 9 and Well House. Sargent Drilling's bid of $622,912 was accepted for the contract for the well and wellhouse. Vrba Construction's bid of $58,446.40 was accepted for the water main work. Both bids were well under the probable construction cost provided by the city engineer.
• Reviewed bids and awarded a construction contract to Vrba Construction for water main relocation for Nebraska Crossing Outlets Building V. Vrba's low bid of $44,471.50 was accepted. The project will be reimbursed by the developer of Nebraska Crossing Outlets. The main must be relocated to allow for an additional building to be built on the property.
• Approved a pay request of $27,144.45 to HOA Solutions for Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 control panel.
• Approved a pay request of $75,001.93 to Vrba Construction for 192nd Street and Schram Road water main improvements.
• Approved a preliminary plat for Cheyenne Ridge. The subdivision will consist of 53 lots and seven outlots, generally located southeast of 168th Street and Cornhusker Road. The developer has faced unique circumstances in that it worked closely with the county for approval, but after the city’s annexation went through, the property is now under the City of Gretna’s jurisdiction.
The council then entered executive session to discuss real estate strategy.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.