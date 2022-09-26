Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd

A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.

During a two-hour public meeting at Papillion La Vista South High School, more than 230 people heard reports from the city and school officials about their budgets and associated property tax levies.

The bottom line: While most cities, schools and other government entities are either not changing or minimally decreasing their property tax rate, higher valuations will lead to people paying more in 2023.

Representatives of the Bellevue and La Vista city governments and the school systems of Bellevue, Gretna and Papillion La Vista participated in the hearing.

Technically, only the Gretna Public Schools had to be there. The Property Tax Request Act, passed by the Legislature in 2021, mandates attendance at a joint public hearing when political subdivisions propose increasing their property tax requirements on existing property by more than 2%.

Gretna Public Schools will have its levy jump from $1.28 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.48. Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle told the audience that $17 million of funding from a $258 million school bond issue, approved by voters in 2020, was the reason for the increase. Gretna voters approved the bond with 60% of the vote.

The levies for Sarpy County’s other school districts are falling.

Bellevue Public Schools is asking for a penny less at $1.20 per $100 of assessed valuation. Papillion La Vista Community Schools is seeking a two-cent reduction to $1.26, while the Springfield Platteview Community Schools is dropping a whopping 12 cents to 78 cents.

Taxes to support schools and their associated payrolls make up the bulk of property tax bills. The county and city governments make up about 24% of the county’s tax distribution, while schools take up the largest share at nearly 60%.

The city governments of Bellevue and La Vista are holding their tax levies the same, with Bellevue at 61 cents per $100 assessed valuation and La Vista at 54 cents. Gretna and Papillion are going down a penny each to 45 cents and 43 cents respectively, while Springfield is reducing its levy by three cents to 63 cents. The county government is also shaving a penny off its levy to 28 cents.

With valuations in Sarpy County rising 9% on average, the rates come as cold comfort for many taxpayers — and to the school districts collecting the bulk of the taxes.

Schools face a funding crunch when valuations rise, as Papillion La Vista Superintendent Andrew Rikli explained. Traditionally, Nebraska has been near the bottom in state aid for public schools, and the state decreases the amount of aid as property valuations rise.

The result for next year is that PLCS will see 7.1% less in funding.

“That directly impacts your bottom line as a taxpayer, because if you are getting fewer dollars from your state, guess who is on the hook? The local taxpayers,” Rikli said. “So, it is important to remember where the state factors in to this conversation.”

But there seemed to be no suitable explanations or rationalizations for meeting attendees. While the evening’s five speakers wrapped up their presentations in a half hour, the next 90 minutes was devoted to comments from the public.

Of the 38 speakers, few seemed happy. The majority criticized the valuation hikes, which are determined by the county assessor and not individual political subdivisions.

There was a litany of suggestions to “tighten your belts” and “no more pet projects.” Many expressed financial hardship, and they directed their anger at everyone from local officials to the federal government.

“I thought I was going to be retiring here maybe in the next two or three years,” said Jerry Huff of Bellevue. “I am going to working until I drop dead at this rate.”

There were also complaints about transparency. Several speakers said the state-mandated postcards were not sent early enough to adequately alert the public to the hearing.

Sarpy County officials said more than 70,000 postcards with property tax information and a notice about the meeting were mailed over a two-day period on Sept. 13 and 14. They also pointed to news media coverage of the hearings.

One of the few speakers with positive comments was Ellie Stangl, administrative assistant to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. Hansen introduced the Property Tax Request Act and is seeking re-election in District 16 this November. She said the hearing creates a dialog between the community and their representatives.

“Sen. Hansen would just like to say that it is important that we are informed, that we are involved, and that there is accountability, and this shows that it is happening here tonight,” Stangl said.

Local entities are also required to conduct a public hearing process as they build their budgets and prepare the next year’s tax request. Those hearings are largely unattended.

As those local entities have been working on their new budgets for months, it is unlikely Thursday’s hearing will change any plans for this year — especially given the tight turnaround that would be required. Budgets must be submitted to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office by Friday, Sept. 30.