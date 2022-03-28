Court orders city to work toward resolution with Gretna Sanitation

The City of Gretna is working with Gretna Sanitation toward a resolution after the Sarpy County District Court recently granted a motion to compel mediation.

In its March 18 decision, the court overruled the city's summary judgment motion, filed in June 2021, granting Gretna Sanitation’s motion to compel mediation. (The court cannot force either party into a settlement, but it can order the parties to negotiate to attempt to reach one.)

The city had originally filed the case in August 2020 in an effort to prohibit Gretna Sanitation from using its property at 21824 Williams Circle as a solid waste company, from occupying the site and from using compressed natural gas (CNG) truck-filling equipment installed, but not yet in use, at the site. The city's motion also sought to stop Gretna Sanitation from solid waste hauling activity within Gretna.

"There is a major and genuine fact dispute between the parties regarding the extent to which Gretna Sanitation is a recycling company based on the majority of its operations," read the order. "To the extent Gretna Sanitation is a recycling company -- and there is no dispute that at least a significant portion if its operations are devoted to recycling -- then according to the city's own testimony, the CNG stations could be allowable as an accessory use for a recycling company, which is expressly permitted under the zoning code."

The city had argued that because Gretna Sanitation's off-site operations partly consist of solid waste company activities, that automatically rendered its on-site use as being that of a solid waste company, and therefore prohibited.

At the hearing, the city could not confirm whether it was offering into evidence a current version of the code provisions in question or a repealed ordinance, according to the March 18 order.

"The crux of the city's zoning argument is that because some portion of Gretna Sanitation's hauling operations is devoted to the collection of solid waste, Gretna Sanitation is a solid waste company and its storage of trucks at the site violates the Zoning Code since property use as a solid waste company is only allowed in the I-2 heavy industrial zoning district, and then only with a conditional use permit," read the order.

"Beyond empty vehicle storage -- which, without more, is objectively not enough to demonstrate the far-reaching zoning violation the City alleges -- the City has submitted no other evidence that could controvert Defendant's testimonial characterization of their on-site activities.”

Gretna Sanitation owner Andy Harpenau told the Breeze in February that, while Gretna Sanitation does offer solid waste hauling services, business occurs in the streets of Gretna, away from the buildings.

“We just park our trucks there,” he said. “We’re not performing those activities on site. Are we operating a solid waste facility there? No."

The city denied Gretna Sanitation's permit to haul in February of this year, the third year in a row, citing violation of zoning regulations in the light industrial district.

Harpenau expressed frustration with the entire situation, which he called “disheartening.”

“We care about Gretna, about the community,” Harpenau said. “I am optimistic that something positive will come from this. I think we can come to a resolution.”

City Attorney Jeff Miller said that the city does not comment on matters that are currently in litigation, but that plans are to go forward in attempts to find a resolution, as the court has ruled.

"While the parties strongly disagree on an array of factual and legal issues, the court believes that there is a fair chance that the parties can reach a practical and mutually-acceptable global resolution of their disputes if the relevant decision makers are directed to mediation," read the court order.

