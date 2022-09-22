CROSS COUNTRY: Dragons girls finish 5th at Creighton Prep invite

Two top-four finishes in the girls’ A race at the Creighton Prep Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21, led to a top-five team finish, while the boys finished eighth.

In the girls A race, contested by the fastest racers so far this season, sophomore Kendall Dobberstein placed second while junior Addy Walker finished in fourth.

Cole Johnson led the way for the boys with a personal record in a 5k race, and narrowly missed a medal with a 16th-place finish.

The top-five team finished by the girls was nearly matched by the boys at the 17th Heartland Cross Country Class at Central College in Pella, Iowa. With a sixth place finish out of 37 teams, the Dragons continued a strong start to the season.

Sophomore Braden Logquest and senior Connor Reeson finished in the top 25 with times under 16:30, and senior Cole Dobberstein and sophomore Gavin Luthi finished in the top 75 (out of 528 runners).

Braden’s time of 16:25 was the fifth-fastest time in Gretna cross country history, and Reeson’s time of 16:30 was eighth-fastest. Cole Dobberstein, Luthi, Caleb Larsen and Jackson Reece all ran personal bests.

The girls, meanwhile, were without Walker and Kendall Dobberstein, finishing in 22nd out of 31 teams.

The Heartland Classic was delayed for over an hour due to rain and lightning, and boys head coach Bryce Brunswig said the Dragons dealt with a wet and muddy course.

“Despite the less than ideal footing, both teams competed extremely well,” he said. “It was a great day for Dragon racers.”

The next meet for the Dragons is on Monday, Sept. 26, at the Kearney Country Club for the UNK Invite on the state cross country course.