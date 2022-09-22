CROSS COUNTRY: Dragons girls finish 5th at Creighton Prep invite

Two top-four finishes in the girls’ A race at the Creighton Prep Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21, led to a top-five team finish, while the boys finished eighth.
In the girls A race, contested by the fastest racers so far this season, sophomore Kendall Dobberstein placed second while junior Addy Walker finished in fourth.
Cole Johnson led the way for the boys with a personal record in a 5k race, and narrowly missed a medal with a 16th-place finish.
The top-five team finished by the girls was nearly matched by the boys at the 17th Heartland Cross Country Class at Central College in Pella, Iowa. With a sixth place finish out of 37 teams, the Dragons continued a strong start to the season.
Sophomore Braden Logquest and senior Connor Reeson finished in the top 25 with times under 16:30, and senior Cole Dobberstein and sophomore Gavin Luthi finished in the top 75 (out of 528 runners).
Braden’s time of 16:25 was the fifth-fastest time in Gretna cross country history, and Reeson’s time of 16:30 was eighth-fastest. Cole Dobberstein, Luthi, Caleb Larsen and Jackson Reece all ran personal bests.
The girls, meanwhile, were without Walker and Kendall Dobberstein, finishing in 22nd out of 31 teams.
The Heartland Classic was delayed for over an hour due to rain and lightning, and boys head coach Bryce Brunswig said the Dragons dealt with a wet and muddy course.
“Despite the less than ideal footing, both teams competed extremely well,” he said. “It was a great day for Dragon racers.”
The next meet for the Dragons is on Monday, Sept. 26, at the Kearney Country Club for the UNK Invite on the state cross country course.
Gretna boys
The Gretna boys cross country team poses with the Class of the Metro first-place trophy, held by third-place finisher Connor Reeson (bottom middle), won at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Pictured front row are Landen Baum, Eric Chatham, Cole Dobberstein, Phoenix Fernau, Austin Hanna, Cole Johnson, Jackson Reece and Connor Reeson. In the second row are Lucas Meyer, Caden Prince, Dylan Regan, Maverick Swinton, Michael Sommers, Adam Thies, Cole Thompson and Kieran Bear. In the third row are Brady Donahue, Giovani Hallowell, Michael Himel, Andrew Jones, Colton Knott, Davin Leege, Braden Lofquest and Gavin Luthi. In the fourth row are Jaxon Nielsen, Nathan Sheldon, Dhruv Singh, Colton Westra, Miles Cradduck, Caleb Larsen, Elliot Reece and Elliot Suing. In the fifth row are coaches Bryce Brunswig, Jessa Sughroue and Megan Sughroue. Not pictured are Giovani Hallowell, Nolan Ienn and coach Ian Meador.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Pictured front row are Reagan Cheleen, Taylor Ewer, Elizabeth Gunn, Yaremi Perez, Layla Siskow, Cambry Smith and Jessie Smith. In the second row are Ashtyn Cushing, Lydia Edmonds, Olivia Hannesson, Megan Hawley, Rachael Pemberton, Kalena Ronspies, Josie Suing and Addy Walker. In the third row are Cadence Doberstein, Kendall Doberstein, Camryn Reeson, Maddie Schaffert, Grace Schwaninger, Talya Arend, Emma Brophy and Evynn Graver. In the fourth row are Autumn Green, Victoria Gunsolly, Allie Keasling, Leena Mackin, Amelia Onwiler, Maggie Pfaff, Annabelle Rolf, Kelsey Van Waart and Madisyn Wisnieski. In the back row are Bryce Brunswig, Jessa Sughroue and Megan Sughroue. Not pictured is coach Ian Meador.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Pictured front row are Reagan Cheleen, Taylor Ewer, Elizabeth Gunn, Yaremi Perez, Layla Siskow, Cambry Smith and Jessie Smith. In the second row are Ashtyn Cushing, Lydia Edmonds, Olivia Hannesson, Megan Hawley, Rachael Pemberton, Kalena Ronspies, Josie Suing and Addy Walker. In the third row are Cadence Doberstein, Kendall Doberstein, Camryn Reeson, Maddie Schaffert, Grace Schwaninger, Talya Arend, Emma Brophy and Evynn Graver. In the fourth row are Autumn Green, Victoria Gunsolly, Allie Keasling, Leena Mackin, Amelia Onwiler, Maggie Pfaff, Annabelle Rolf, Kelsey Van Waart and Madisyn Wisnieski. In the back row are Bryce Brunswig, Jessa Sughroue and Megan Sughroue. Not pictured is coach Ian Meador.
Jessie Smith and Elizabeth Gunn
Gretna seniors Jessie Smith (right) and Elizabeth Gunn run during the Class of the Metro cross country meet on Saturday, Aug. 27.