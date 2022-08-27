CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win Class of Metro, girls finish second

PAPILLION – Gretna boys cross country opened the season with a first place finish in the Class of the Metro tournament at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Dragons girls team finished second, behind Millard West.

“It’s fun, the first meet of the year, because a lot of these guys have been running since June,” boys head coach Bryce Brunswig said. “So to be able to come out and actually get a race in is really fun for everyone and then to have the team perform as well as they did and earn team championship is just a really great way to kick off the season and should give them a lot of confidence going into the meets to come.”

The strongest group for the Dragons was the seniors, with Connor Reeson (third), Cole Dobberstein (fifth), Jackson Rees, Eric Chapman and Cole Johnson all finishing in the top 15.

“Only Cole Dobberstein and Connor Reeson ran varsity last year,” Brunswig said. “And so for those other guys to step up today was really big.”

For Reeson, the feeling of finishing third, his best place, was “awesome.”

“Compared to last year’s times were like a minute slower,” he said. “So it was really nice to get out and run with some good competition and actually run fast.”

Reeson said it was a good start to the season, but he expects some big things to come for himself individually and for the team. He hopes to make it to state, with “a lot of guys” who haven’t ran at state before.

“It’ll be interesting, but I think we’ll be ready because we have some sophomores and some freshmen that also finished very well. So it’s gonna be a competitive year,” Reeson said.

Brunswig added that the five have provided good leadership to the younger grades in summer runs and practices, which translated to Saturday’s meet as the other three classes all “showed up.”

Three freshmen and a medalist in every race was enough to earn the Dragons a first-place finish.

For the girls, Kendall Dobberstein won the sophomore race, which the Dragons placed second in as a team. Of the juniors, the top finisher was Lydia Edmonds (14th), with Ashtyn Cushing, Josie Suing and Megan Hawley within the top 25.

Senior Reagan Cheleen was the lone medalist, as Cambry Smith and Layla Siskow finished 16th and 17th.

The Dragons’ next meet will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Burke Invitational at Walnut Grove Park beginning at 8 a.m.