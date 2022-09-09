CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win, girls finish third at Pius X invite

The Gretna boys cross country team won the Lincoln Pius X invite on Thursday, Sept. 8, while the girls finished third.
The boys were led by the following medalists: Braden Lofquest (2nd), Connor Reeson (third), Cole Dobberstein (ninth), Gavin Luthi (11th) and Caleb Larsen (14th). The Dragons earn their third straight team title early in the season.
The girls were led by a second place finish by Kendall Dobberstein and a sixth place finish by Addy Walker.
Next for the Dragons is the Blair Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15.