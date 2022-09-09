 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win, girls finish third at Pius X invite

  • 0
Gretna boys

The Gretna boys cross country team poses with the Class of the Metro first-place trophy, held by third-place finisher Connor Reeson (bottom middle), won at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27.

 Peter Burtnett

The Gretna boys cross country team won the Lincoln Pius X invite on Thursday, Sept. 8, while the girls finished third.

The boys were led by the following medalists: Braden Lofquest (2nd), Connor Reeson (third), Cole Dobberstein (ninth), Gavin Luthi (11th) and Caleb Larsen (14th). The Dragons earn their third straight team title early in the season.

The girls were led by a second place finish by Kendall Dobberstein and a sixth place finish by Addy Walker.

Next for the Dragons is the Blair Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert