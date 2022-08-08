CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna faced with replacing medalists but confident in returners

Both Gretna boys and girls cross country teams have state medalists to replace, but expect returning state qualifiers and underclassmen to step up.

Boys look to build chemistry

Gretna boys cross country Bryce Brunswig said the Dragons will be faced with replacing four seniors, three of whom will continue running in college -- Colby Erdkamp (Nebraska-Lincoln), Evan Liewer (North Dakota State) and Kale Edmonds (Colorado Christian University).

Senior Abdul Malik Rahmanzai will be unable to run due to injury, but Brunswig said there is “lots of room for new faces” on the boys varsity cross country team.

Two returning runners stand out for the Dragons this year: Connor Reeson and Cole Dobberstein. Reeson and Dobberstein both made state last year and this spring for the track team.

“Connor has been a varsity member of three state teams and qualified for state twice as an individual already in his career and he will provide great leadership on our team in the quest to make it back to state,” Brunswig said. “Connor qualified for the state track meet this past spring in the 3200m race and will look to build on that success.”

Dobberstein, meanwhile, was a medalist in the 300m hurdles and 4x400 relay this spring and was a member of the 4x800 relay team.

“He too will look to build on last year’s success this fall,” Brunswig said.

Led by “tremendous talent” and a “great work ethic,” the Dragons were “very strong” last year. Although they lost four seniors, Brunswig said the JV team was very competitive last season, and after a “great summer of running,” he said the Dragons are poised for a great fall season.

“Jackson Reece, Cole Johnson and Eric Chatham are seniors who had good track seasons and good summers of running and will look to challenge for a varsity spot,” Brunswig said. “Additionally, underclassmen Adam Thies, Dylan Regan, Gavin Luthi, newcomer Braden Lofquest and some promising incoming freshmen will provide depth & push for varsity spots.”

Brunswig said the biggest challenge for Gretna boys cross country will be to develop good team chemistry and practice good pack running to continue their streak of state berths.

Girls need 'positive environment'

Jessa Sughroue leads a girls cross country team that finished sixth at the state meet in Kearney and was led by their first two state medalists, Isabella Bricker and Addy Walker.

While Bricker has graduated and will be running at the University of South Dakota, Walker will be back to lead the team’s quest to return to the state meet.

The Dragons will also have to replace three seniors, but Sughroue highlighted Olivia Hannesson and Kendall Dobberstein as returners, and alternate Maddy Schaffert.

“The team will need some of their seniors and underclassmen to fill the void of those four seniors from last year’s team,” Sughroue said. “The team has had a good summer of running and there are many candidates for these open spots.”

Walker is a two-time varsity letter winner, and has twice qualified for state. The junior won a state medal last year with her 14th place finish.

“Addy has had a good summer of running and should be amongst the top runners in the state again this season,” Sughroue said.

Hannesson is also a junior who will be competing in her second season. Last year, she qualified for the state meet, and Sughroue said she will look to continue that success.

Sophomore Kendall Dobberstein also qualified for the state meet as a freshman, and is “ready to improve” this season.

Two seniors who Sughroue hopes to see leadership from are Reagan Cheleen and Layla Siskow. The head coach said that underclassmen Ashtyn Cushing, Megan Hawley, Josie Suing, Lydia Edmonds and Cadence Dobberstein have been running consistently and will compete for varsity spots.

“There are a lot of unknowns with this group and a number of promising incoming freshmen,” Sughroue said. “This team has shown during the summer that they are hardworking and open to challenges, and that bodes well for the season.”

One challenge, Sughroue said, is that the Gretna girls cross country team will need to overcome “accepting the challenge of creating a positive environment that pushes each other to do what it takes to make themselves and their teammates better.”

The Gretna cross country season will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in the Class of the Metro meet.