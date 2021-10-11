Cross country heads to districts this week

The Gretna High School girls cross country team had a fantastic day finishing second out of the 18 team Metro Conference field on Thursday, Oct. 7.

They were led by Metro Conference medalists Isabella Bricker, Addy Walker and Olivia Hannesson who finished ninth, 11th and 14th respectively. Each of these three ran their race plan well and cut time off of their previous Walnut Creek time from earlier this season.

Bailey Stender had a great race as well, setting a 5K personal best and finishing just out of the medals in 16th place. Kendall Dobberstein had an impressive race as a freshman and rounded out the scorers for the runner up Dragons.

The boys team finished 4th out of 18 teams and was highlighted by Evan Liewer's third place finish. Liewer's time of 16:21 is the fastest time ever a Dragon runner has run on the Walnut Creek Course.

Kale Edmonds and Abdul Malik Rahmanzai continued their solid season, finishing just outside of the medals. Colby Erdkamp tweaked his ankle midway through the race, leading to an uncharacteristic race.