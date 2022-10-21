CROSS COUNTRY: Third-place finish for Gretna boys at state meet

KEARNEY, Neb. – Braden Lofquest led the Gretna boys to a third-place finish at the Cross Country State Championship Meet on Friday, Oct. 21, while the girls finished 11th.
Behind the sophomore Lofquest (9th), seniors Connor Reeson (13th) and Cole Dobberstein (24th) earned top-25 finishes.
Rounding out the Dragons were sophomore Gavin Luthi, senior Cole Johnson, freshman Caleb Larsen and senior Eric Chatham.
For the girls, sophomore Kendall Dobberstein and junior Addison Walker both finished in the top 25.
Freshmen Kelsey Vanwaart, Evynn Graver and Emma Brophy, and junior Megan Hawley also represented the Dragons.
The Gretna boys cross country team poses with the Class of the Metro first-place trophy, held by third-place finisher Connor Reeson (bottom middle), won at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Pictured front row are Landen Baum, Eric Chatham, Cole Dobberstein, Phoenix Fernau, Austin Hanna, Cole Johnson, Jackson Reece and Connor Reeson. In the second row are Lucas Meyer, Caden Prince, Dylan Regan, Maverick Swinton, Michael Sommers, Adam Thies, Cole Thompson and Kieran Bear. In the third row are Brady Donahue, Giovani Hallowell, Michael Himel, Andrew Jones, Colton Knott, Davin Leege, Braden Lofquest and Gavin Luthi. In the fourth row are Jaxon Nielsen, Nathan Sheldon, Dhruv Singh, Colton Westra, Miles Cradduck, Caleb Larsen, Elliot Reece and Elliot Suing. In the fifth row are coaches Bryce Brunswig, Jessa Sughroue and Megan Sughroue. Not pictured are Giovani Hallowell, Nolan Ienn and coach Ian Meador.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Pictured front row are Reagan Cheleen, Taylor Ewer, Elizabeth Gunn, Yaremi Perez, Layla Siskow, Cambry Smith and Jessie Smith. In the second row are Ashtyn Cushing, Lydia Edmonds, Olivia Hannesson, Megan Hawley, Rachael Pemberton, Kalena Ronspies, Josie Suing and Addy Walker. In the third row are Cadence Doberstein, Kendall Doberstein, Camryn Reeson, Maddie Schaffert, Grace Schwaninger, Talya Arend, Emma Brophy and Evynn Graver. In the fourth row are Autumn Green, Victoria Gunsolly, Allie Keasling, Leena Mackin, Amelia Onwiler, Maggie Pfaff, Annabelle Rolf, Kelsey Van Waart and Madisyn Wisnieski. In the back row are Bryce Brunswig, Jessa Sughroue and Megan Sughroue. Not pictured is coach Ian Meador.
Gretna seniors Jessie Smith (right) and Elizabeth Gunn run during the Class of the Metro cross country meet on Saturday, Aug. 27.