CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY: Third-place finish for Gretna boys at state meet

  • Updated
Cole Dobberstein

Gretna seniors Cole Dobberstein (right) and Connor Reeson run during the 2022 Metro Conference Cross Country meet on Thursday, Oct. 6. They finished 20th and 22nd overall, respectively.

 Peter Burtnett

KEARNEY, Neb. – Braden Lofquest led the Gretna boys to a third-place finish at the Cross Country State Championship Meet on Friday, Oct. 21, while the girls finished 11th.

Behind the sophomore Lofquest (9th), seniors Connor Reeson (13th) and Cole Dobberstein (24th) earned top-25 finishes.

Rounding out the Dragons were sophomore Gavin Luthi, senior Cole Johnson, freshman Caleb Larsen and senior Eric Chatham.

For the girls, sophomore Kendall Dobberstein and junior Addison Walker both finished in the top 25.

Freshmen Kelsey Vanwaart, Evynn Graver and Emma Brophy, and junior Megan Hawley also represented the Dragons.

