Cub Scouts invite elementary schoolers to join local packs

Gretna Boy Scouts played tug-of-water, roasted s’mores and otherwise enjoyed themselves in the drizzling rain on Monday, Aug. 15.

A recruiting event for the Cub Scouts invited families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade to come out to the Gretna Baptist Church to learn about Scouting’s character-building programs, which feature hands-on learning, community service, science and technology lessons and a wide range of fun activities.

Jake Hillwick is the Mid-America Council’s district executive for the Black Hawk District — encompassing the Gretna, Papillion La Vista, Millard, Ralston and Westside schools. He said Gretna’s packs are designed to allow Boy Scouts to be built around a family schedule, not a school’s schedule. Last week’s event even drew some Millard families to participate.

“Gretna is an interesting, small community, and the way that they do their Cub Scouts is that they have three packs for the elementary school kids, and they meet on different nights,” Hillwick said.

Cub Scout Pack 244 meets on Monday nights, while Pack 363 gathers on Tuesday nights and Pack 373 gets together on Thursday nights. All three meet at the Gretna Baptist Church, 20725 E. Angus St.

Melinda Ruwe, the leader for Pack 373, said her group was drawing about nine children, but she signed up half a dozen more during the recruiting event. The other two packs are more well established, but all three are looking to add more Scouts — especially girls — to their ranks.

“You pick what night works best for you,” Ruwe said. “Come out and have fun.”

Hillwick said that girls have been allowed in Boy Scouts for the past few years, and he said many families still don’t realize that it’s a possibility.

“I want to get that word out there, he said. “My daughter’s 15. She’s in a pack on the other side of town, and she’s almost an Eagle Scout. To be an Eagle Scout is a big thing on a college application, some job applications, government applications.”

While he said there’s nothing wrong with Girl Scouts, Hillwick said the push for the Boy Scouts is to invite boys and girls to create a family atmosphere.

Anyone interested in joining Boy Scouts can reach out to one of the local troops or go to Signup4Scouting.org.