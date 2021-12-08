Custodian brings Christmas spirit to GES

It’s a winter wonderland inside the halls of Gretna Elementary School.

Jody Faris, the school’s head custodian, loves to decorate the entire building for Christmas each year, spreading holiday cheer among students and staff alike.

“I truly love Christmas and making people happy,” Faris said. “I just love to see the children smile and enjoy the seasons.”

Faris said she does not like recognition, but simply does things to make people happy.

She begins planning in January and thinks of different themes each year.

“This year, I just wanted to do balloon arches,” she said. “I have done upside down trees everywhere and once I did half Nebraska, half Colorado for Mr. Lightle, my principal at the time.”

This year was extra special, Faris said. Her daughter and three of her grandchildren, who attend Gretna Elementary, helped her decorate.

Faris has worked at GES for 26 years.

