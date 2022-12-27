Czech village attraction planned along Highway 6

While REI might be the latest addition to the Highway 6–Interstate 80 corridor, a humble museum in La Vista hopes to someday make the opening of a Czech village the next ribbon-cutting in the area.

A gift of 15 acres of land near Nebraska Crossing in Gretna, tucked off Highway 6, could become a tourist destination celebrating Czech heritage in Nebraska, becoming the eventual successor to the Czech and Slovak Educational Center and Cultural Museum in La Vista.

“Our goal is to build a Czech village out there,” said Colleen Kurmel, a volunteer at the museum. “In this village, we would have vendors, we’d have restaurants, a museum, maybe a Sokol organization. (We’d) have a place for people to meet and share their culture.”

“It’s just a perfect location,” she added.

Kurmel said the prevalence of Czech heritage should allow the museum to reach its goals, but she expects to be in La Vista for a number of years yet.

“In the meantime, we’re very happy in our new home,” Kurmel said.

The museum moved into its La Vista site, situated in a strip mall along 84th Street, after vacating Omaha’s Crossroads Mall in March 2020. It was originally founded in 2008 by John Rocarek, the catalyst for the national Czech museum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“The La Vista museum shows Czech and Slovak culture through “a number of displays of different things that are near and dear to Czechs,” Kurmel said.

“We’re trying to share our culture and also promote it,” she added.

The museum has a Bohemian Cafe room with memorabilia from the 90-year-old restaurant that closed its doors in 2016. Other rooms explore heritage, music, immigration, crystal and Sokol in telling the story of Omaha’s Czech and Slovak community.

“In the immigration room, you’ll see things that people brought over in their trunks when they came to the United States,” Kurmel said. “It was not an easy journey, and we need to be very thankful for what they did. We also have a number of gift shop rooms, where all of our merchandise is from the Czech Republic.”

The museum hosts baking and genealogy classes, along with art programs such as teaching how to decorate eggs in a traditional Czech manner.

The space has been celebrating Christmas, with trees in each of its rooms, along with a robust selection of last-minute holiday gifts and handmade Christmas decor. Kurmel gave the Gretna Breeze a tour of the holiday exhibits on a recent Saturday. Find a video following that walk-through at gretnabreeze.com.

“Czechs are known for a lot of things that are associated with Christmas,” Kurmel said.

Among the collection are gorgeous, hand-crafted ornaments. Corn husks, straw, eggs, braided bread, beads and other everyday items are all used in the collection of crafts on display.

“Czech” out the museum and its Christmas exhibits on Dec. 31 or Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find Facebook event listings at facebook.com/CzechAndSlovakMuseum.

Find more from the museum, which is located at 8106 S. 84th St. in La Vista, at czechandslovakmuseum.org.