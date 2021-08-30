 Skip to main content
Dragon Boosters to collect Gatorade before Friday's football game
Because of the weather cancelation of the Dragonade Scrimmage, Gatorade will be collected this Friday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Gretna United Methodist Church parking lot, 11457 S. 204th St. The Gatorade is used for the football team and cheerleaders at each game. 

The Dragon Football Booster Club will also be available to answer questions about membership and to sell blankets and other Gretna Dragon Spirit wear.

