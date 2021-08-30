Dragon Boosters to collect Gatorade before Friday's football game

Because of the weather cancelation of the Dragonade Scrimmage, Gatorade will be collected this Friday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Gretna United Methodist Church parking lot, 11457 S. 204th St. The Gatorade is used for the football team and cheerleaders at each game.
The Dragon Football Booster Club will also be available to answer questions about membership and to sell blankets and other Gretna Dragon Spirit wear.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today