Dragon Run will bring brief road closures April 30

Changes are coming to the Dragon Run, the culminating spring event for the fourth- and fifth grade running clubs in Gretna Public Schools.

The eighth annual event will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St. Runners may begin finding their places at 8:15 a.m. with final race instructions given at 8:20 a.m.

The growth in the school district necessitated the move of the run to the high school. “This provides more parking for parents, better facilities for runners and a safer route for all,” race organizers Jeff Spilinek and Jill Johnson said in an email.

Runners will start in the south driveway of Gretna High School, travel south on 204th Street, through the Covington neighborhoods and finish in the stadium on the track.

“It is now a little shorter run than in previous years, coming in at about 2.1 miles, but there may be a hill or two that makes up for it,” said the email.

Roads on the route will be closed to traffic during the race, but will reopen as soon as the runners clear out.

Volunteers and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on hand to guide runners and assist with traffic control.

The run is open to members of the boys and girls Dragon Running Clubs at each of the elementary schools in the Gretna Public Schools district. There are 400 youth participating in those clubs this year. A parent or older sibling can also run with running club members.

Each runner will receive a personalize race bib to wear during the race from their coaches at school the week before the race.

Principals from each elementary school in the district will be on site to award finisher medals to the students. Following the race, the Gretna Optimist Club will serve donuts at the concession stand for members of the running club.

Members of the public are invited to line the race route, wave signs, offer encouragement or ring cowbells.

The run was last held in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to large in-person gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

In the event of inclement weather, visit dragonrun.weebly.com for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.