Dragon's Closet craft fair set for Nov. 20

The annual Dragon’s Closet craft fair will return from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S 216th St.
Admission is $2 per person ages 2 and older. Masks are optional.
“After canceling the craft fair in 2020 due to COVID, we are back and even bigger,” said Dragon’s Closet organizer Rachel Eastman. “There really is something for everyone.”
The Dragon’s Closet’s only fundraiser of the year, money is used for community outreach, crisis program funding (utility bills, rent and mortgage housing expenses and providing groceries to those in need), and operational costs that allow The Dragon’s Closet to keep the doors open to serve the community.
Along with 100-plus crafters and vendors, the event will include free Christmas cookie decorating, bounce houses and inflatables, children’s activities, an ornament creating station and free hot apple cider, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.
There will be a large silent auction and four food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — La Cabanita Taco Truck, Family Traditions BBQ & Sweets, Sweet Treats Mini Donuts and BW’s Grill On The Move.
A free Stomp, Chomp, Roar Dinosaur Show will run from 10 to 11 a.m. The free Dr. Oxygen Science Show will run from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Free professional photos with Santa will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
The annual Angel Giving Tree will be ready on site. Pick a tag containing a Gretna youth in need and provide them a gift this holiday season. Monetary donations will also be collected for a Food Box and let volunteers do the shopping for you.
“It takes a whole year to plan and organize The Dragon’s Closet Craft Fair,” Eastman said. “I cannot wait to show the community what we have been working on and encourage everyone to grab the kids and a friend or two stop by for a visit.”
She said the event would not be possible without the following business sponsors: Rental City Omaha, Be Seen Signs, Express Your Image, Reichert Family Dental, JTM Plumbing, Meylor Family Chiropractic, Dynamic Physical Therapy, Gretna Nutrition, Dove Auto, Popple Family Chiropractic, Cobalt Credit Union, Addisyn Pfeifer, Colony Custom Homes, Shift Transmission, Live Hydration Spa, MacDaro’s, Woof Creek Little Dog House BARKery and Pawtique and The 37th State.