Dragon's Closet craft fair set for Nov. 20

The annual Dragon’s Closet craft fair will return from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S 216th St.

Admission is $2 per person ages 2 and older. Masks are optional.

“After canceling the craft fair in 2020 due to COVID, we are back and even bigger,” said Dragon’s Closet organizer Rachel Eastman. “There really is something for everyone.”

The Dragon’s Closet’s only fundraiser of the year, money is used for community outreach, crisis program funding (utility bills, rent and mortgage housing expenses and providing groceries to those in need), and operational costs that allow The Dragon’s Closet to keep the doors open to serve the community.

Along with 100-plus crafters and vendors, the event will include free Christmas cookie decorating, bounce houses and inflatables, children’s activities, an ornament creating station and free hot apple cider, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

There will be a large silent auction and four food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — La Cabanita Taco Truck, Family Traditions BBQ & Sweets, Sweet Treats Mini Donuts and BW’s Grill On The Move.