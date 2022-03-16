Dragon's Closet in desperate need of volunteers, donations

The Dragon's Closet, a community clothing closet in Gretna, is experiencing a volunteer crisis like never before, according to a Facebook post by organizer Rachel Eastman.

"We are lacking the one-time and longtime volunteer basis that it takes to keep our day to day operations running smoothly," read her post in The Dragons Closet Gretna NE group on Facebook. "As our program continues to expand, it is quickly becoming too much for one person."

Any and all volunteers, whether they can commit to one time or a couple of times a month, are asked to reach out. Youth in need of volunteer or service hours are welcome, too.

"Without volunteers, the programming and services that The Dragon's Closet can provide will be greatly affected ... and not in a good way," Eastman wrote.

Volunteer duties include hanging clothes on racks, straightening and general assistance.

For more information or to sign up, visit The Dragons Closet Gretna NE group on Facebook or email TheDragonsClosetGretna@gmail.com.

The Dragon's Closet is also accepting donations of warm weather clothing. Sizes newborn through adult-plus are needed in gently-used shorts, sets, pajamas, shirts, tank tops, sandals, sundresses, etc.

Used swimwear, socks and undergarments can not be accepted. These items must be new in a sealed package, if donating.

Donations may be left on the porch at 317 Paradise Drive at any time. No need to ring the bell or knock.

An Amazon registry has been created for donations for the annual School Supply Drive. The list is customized off of individual requests by each of the Gretna Public Schools buildings. Quantities are based on the number of students served in previous years and the anticipated need for the 2022-23 school year. Donors are asked to stick to the registry list.

The registry can be found by visiting amazon.com/registries and searching "Rachel Eastman" in Nebraska.

This year's giveaway is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. There will not be a sign-up this year. Parents are asked to attend the event. Summer clothing will also provided at the event, along with school supplies and backpacks. Watch the Facebook group for more details.