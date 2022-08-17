Dragon's Closet meets need for back-to-school donations

The Dragon’s Closet received enough donations to be able to serve youths who showed up for a back-to-school distribution earlier this month.

After putting out the call that it faced an “all-time low” of donations with higher needs expected because of inflation, the nonprofit saw an outpouring of support from the Gretna community.

“I am so humbled beyond words,” organizer Rachel Eastman posted on Facebook. “There are so many Gretna Youth who are going to directly benefit from your generosity. ... Thank you beyond what my words can express.”

The Dragon’s Closet fourth annual back-to-school distribution was Saturday, Aug. 6, the weekend before Gretna Public Schools students returned to their classrooms.

The community initiative offered its thanks to its business sponsors, which were JTM Plumbing, Scheels, Tree Top Therapy, Son’s of the American Legion Squadron 216, American Legion Post 216 Gretna, Wax Omaha and Community Self Storage, as well as the “countless others who purchased items from our wish list and volunteered their time.”

The next community outreach program will be Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. and aims to provide clothing, shoes, winter coats, snow boots, cold weather accessories and snow bibs to community members. Donations of those items — new or gently used — are being collected through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Donations can be left on the front porch of 317 Paradise Drive. No appointment is needed, and the porch is monitored for donations regularly. Sizes for infants through plus-size adults are requested. All donations stay in the Gretna community.

Spring and summer clothing will also be accepted during this time, and it will be stored until the appropriate season. New in package socks and underwear are also sought, along with gently used shoes.

“Thank you to those who support my outreach program,” Eastman said in a news release. “We are entering our fifth year over Labor Day weekend. Since opening our doors, we have helped thousands. None of what I do would be possible without so many wonderful people. There would be no Dragon’s Closet without those who make sure our racks and shelves remain full. I cannot wait to see what our future holds, and how many other neighbors we can continue to assist.”