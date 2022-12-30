Eagle-eyed naturalists count birds at Schramm

Families gathered Thursday morning at the Schramm Education Center to volunteer their efforts to the annual Christmas Bird Count.

Naturalist Heidi Swanson said the Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running community science project in the United States, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

"We've got lots of people out of all ages, all ranges of birding abilities -- everyone is welcome," Swanson said. "This is the 123rd Christmas Bird Count, and the fact that we have over 2,000 different counts happening is amazing, 17 of which just here in Nebraska."

The Thursday event drew more than 50 people to walk along the trails of the Schramm Park State Recreation Area, with one group going for a walk down to the Platte River and another group heading up into the woods.

"This is a great opportunity for people to get involved with community science," said Jen Ruyle, an outdoor education specialist at Schramm. "We really value everyday citizens -- so not necessarily trained scientists, but just anybody who has time and an interest -- to go out and observe birds. This is a great opportunity to pull all of those people who are really interested in nature together to count birds in one spot."

Ruyle said Schramm wants to specifically reach out to families and children, which is why the Christmas Bird Count was aimed at them. The data collected from the census, which is pooled nationally, helps connect them to a bigger project across North America.

"It provides really valuable data about the types of birds in the area," she said. "I just think it is really special because it helps people learn how to observe and be out in nature a little bit more, and it helps us better understand what's in our park."

The Platte River group had multiple sightings of bald eagles, which perched on trees along the river -- which provides them with a good source of food during the cold months.

Schramm has a lot of opportunities for people interested in birding, including a feeder that typically attracts many varieties of birds during just a short viewing. The park is a good place to spot woodpeckers during the winter, and bald eagles can be found along the Platte River trails -- especially in the winter, when other large birds have migrated.

"There are so many awesome birds to see here at Schramm," Ryule said.