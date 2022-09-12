Eagle Scout builds patio for Gretna Baptist Church

Austin Boettger recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Austin's project was to install an 18-foot patio using 180 pavers and fire pit behind Gretna Baptist Church. The church had a play area they were no longer using and wanted an area they can use to have outdoor events.

Austin and the Rev. Bryan Clark -- along with Austin's Eagle Scout project mentor Jerry Hardage (Austin's grandpa) -- met and decided it would be a perfect spot for an outdoor patio.

With the help of volunteers, Austin led the project that took 125 hours and 53 minutes to finish. The project was completed June 26.

Austin had his Eagle Board of review July 27 and officially became an Eagle Scout.