The Dragon Cheerleader Boosters are hosting an Egg My Yard fundraiser this spring.

Order pre-filled eggs to be hidden in your yard on April 15 or April 16. All proceeds benefit the Gretna High School cheerleaders.

The program is open to those who live within the Gretna school district.

Cost is $25 for 24 eggs, $35 for 36 eggs, $45 for 48 eggs or $55 for 60 eggs.

Space is limited.

To sign up or request more information, email dragon.cheerleader.boosters@gmail.com.