Elkhorn South defeats Gretna

Before Thursday night, the Dragons in their four years in Class A hadn’t beaten a team that finished with a winning record.
Elkhorn South would have been it. But the Storm yanked their chair away.
Gretna was close to that first significant win in the state’s largest classification. It has another chance at home Friday against No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-2).
Gretna (6-1)...............7 7 0 6—20
Elkhorn South (6-1)...0 0 14 14—28
G: Zane Flores 1 run (Paul Kramer kick)
G: Joe Roll 31 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
ES: Cole Ballard 4 run (Carsen Crouch kick)
ES: Will Skradis 56 run (Crouch kick)
G: Roll 26 pass from Flores (kick failed)
ES: Ballard 2 run (Crouch kick)
ES: Ballard 37 run (Crouch kick)