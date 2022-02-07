Elsenpeter earns regional soccer coach award

Alicia Elsenpeter has been named as the 2021 Midwest Regional High School Assistant Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Elsenpeter is an assistant coach for the girls soccer team at Gretna High School.

Elsenpeter was one of four coaches, one from each region of the country, to be selected for the award. The award was presented to Elsenpeter at the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 21.

Elsenpeter served as assistant coach at GHS for six years, helping lead the team to its 2021 Class A state championship.

She offered a special thank you to coaches Digger Hawkins and Joe Rauth, along with the United Soccer Coaches Association, for recognizing her hard word and dedication to the Gretna soccer program.