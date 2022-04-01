End of an era: McKinney's to close after 51 years in grocery, 26 in Gretna

After 51 years in hometown grocery and 26 years in Gretna, longtime highway staple McKinney’s Food Center has announced plans to close.

McKinney’s will close on April 30, so the couple can retire.

Bob McKinney got his start in grocery while he was still in school, working at a few different stores.

In 1971, he and his wife, Mary McKinney, opened their first grocery store in Papillion. At the time, the store Bob was working at was owned by Green Hills and after only three years, they were leaving the market area, he said. The McKinney’s found a way to secure financing and took over.

In 1996, the McKinney’s lease in Papillion was ending. They decided to venture west, opening McKinney’s Food Center at 215 Enterprise Drive.

“Any kind of retail, it becomes a people business,” Bob said. “The people are what keep you around it. I enjoy visiting with the people, the kids; I’ve just always been a people person.”

Whether it was sales or customer service, McKinney’s always tried to do what the chain stores didn’t do.

“We tried to personalize it that way,” Bob said. “We always try to stress carry-outs. I don’t go for the cart corral in the parking lots. We always strived for the service side and to do things that the chain stores stay away from.”

A true family business, the McKinney’s children -- David and Cindy -- have worked for the store since the beginning. Their granddaughter Miranda worked numerous shifts throughout high school, even using the store’s back room to sew prom dresses for her friends.

Bob said the past 26 years in Gretna have been “kind of like a rollercoaster, in a way.” Things would go along pretty good, and then you could run into a problem, he said.

The store housed a pharmacy and café over the years, phasing them out over time.

“Are we interested in working on Sundays and holidays most of our life? Not really,” he said.

McKinney’s started opening on half-days on Thanksgiving and Easter, trying to find compromise between people who needed a convenience stop and those who thought they shouldn’t open at all.

“If they can’t get what they need in the six hours we’re open, we thought that’s just the way it’s going to be,” Bob said.

McKinney’s worked with church groups, the fire department and various other organizations, offering a spot to host bake sales and provide access to items needed for fundraisers and community events.

“Small business owners in this type of business are kind of a dying breed,” Bob said. “We’ve enjoyed being here the years that we have been, especially for the people that have supported us. We’ve always worked with the community on anything they would need us for.

“I have talked to Fareway and one of the things I stressed with them is, I don’t want anything out of me closing and them opening to be negative. I don’t want any negative thoughts from either side. I told them, ‘You want to be part of the community; this is what it’s going to take.’”

Fareway's opening is not why McKinney's is closing, Bob said. At one time, six major stores came into Papillion while the McKinney’s were grocers there.

“If we get 10 new people coming in, and I can snag two of ‘em, it won’t take long. Hey, if I was 20 years younger, I’d probably still be here, but it’s just time.”

Instead, the new Fareway opening gives the McKinney’s peace of mind and allows them to make good on a promise to the community.

“We’ve always told the people we know, we would never leave the town without a grocery store,” Bob said. “We would’ve felt bad if we had done it that way. At least now there’s a store in town and I feel I didn’t do anything wrong by waiting.”

The McKinney’s sold the building to Ace Hardware two years ago, with plans to lease the space until they were ready to close.

“I’ve got my 80th birthday coming up and my body isn’t as good as it was 12 to 15 years ago,” Bob said. “It’s just time to get out. It’s not easy now, with all the product issues related to COVID. It’s just time to let it go.”

It will be a big life change, stepping away and “learning to relax,” Bob said.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet deal. I’ve basically done this all of my adult life, being in business for 50 years-plus. Even if you’re not here, the business is always on your mind. It’ll be a big adjustment once I’m out and everything’s caught up and squared away.”

Members of the Meadowlark Model A Ford Club, the McKinney’s arrange the club’s partnership with Gretna High School’s SkillsUSA for the annual Skills & Grilles car show, as well as the club’s participation in the Gretna Days Parade each year.

The couple said they are looking forward to traveling more for car shows, with the flexibility of retirement allowing them to stay a few extra days should they decide.

“We’ve always shopped our stores for 50 years,” Mary McKinney said. “It’ll be interesting to see what other stores do.”

McKinney’s Food Center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 30.

“We want to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the last 26 years,” the McKinney family wrote in a farewell letter in their April 30 ad in the Gretna Breeze. “We couldn’t have done this without the help of our amazing employees! This decision was not an easy one for our family, but we thank the people of Gretna for being part of ours.”

