ESL practice group among newest library programs

The Gretna Public Library is expanding its adult offerings.

Among the newest, the English Conversation Group is focused on providing a safe space for people to practice speaking English in a group setting.

The group was inspired by a presentation made at the 2019 Nebraska Library Association conference by Johnston, Iowa librarian Peggy Rasmussen.

“She had created a successful ESL conversation group; one of her regular attendees spoke and it was riveting,” said Rebecca McCorkindale, assistant director at the Gretna Public Library. “Since then, I have wanted to have a similar program here in our community, but did not have neither the time nor staffing to even consider making this a reality.”

One day later on, a patron reached out to inquire about getting help with their fluency and conversation skills, McCorkindale said.

“This was the spark that finally pushed this program forward to a higher priority,” she said.

She spoke with other library staff members, who were excited to create and build the program. After sharing the materials — recommended by Rasmussen — with staff, McCorkindale attended a webinar on the topic, specific to small libraries, and handed the reins over to her staff.

The first meeting of the English Conversation Group was held Wednesday, Feb. 9.

“Before the (coronavirus) omicron surge, we were planning to meet in person with clear masks so our mouths would be visible and we could provide refreshments, but we opted to meet online instead,” Zaheer said. “We also attended a webinar recently that said virtual meetings are a great option to reach populations that may not have transportation options. Plus, with the library’s odd hours and space constraints, it just made sense to me.”

The Zoom meeting worked in the attendees favor, said Zaheer.

“We only had two patrons at our first meeting, but one of them Zoomed in from Mexico and they both seemed comfortable in their own spaces and with access to their computers,” she said.

Attendees were invited to introduce themselves and library staff used a slideshow to guide the flow of conversation.

“We asked our participants how they found us, what motivated them to practice their English with us and what they found most difficult about learning English,” Zaheer said. “Apparently, this was the first time both of them had spoken English in a group. I would not have guessed that. They said they hoped to ‘gain confidence,’ ‘be comfortable’ and ‘make connections’ with us.”

Attendees then spent time talking about favorites — colors, food, animals, hobbies and more.

“This really broke the ice,” Zaheer said. “We were all nervous when we began, but by the time we were talking about different ways to cook zucchini, we were all smiling and laughing with each other.

“It was a humbling and lovely experience and I am super impressed with how brave these folks are.”

Originally, it was planned for the group to meet monthly.

“When it was time to close and we said that our next meeting would be in a month, both of them sounded disappointed and I thought maybe the day wouldn’t work out... but actually it was too far out,” Zaheer said. “So, now we’re hoping to meet every week.”

GPL’s English Conversation group will meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The group is open to anyone, but registration is required and can be completed at gretnapubliclibrary.org under the “Adult Programming” tab.

“I’ve studied multiple languages and find speaking to be the most challenging aspect of language learning, and that was without conversing with native speakers,” Zaheer said.

With questions, email gretna.library@gmail.com.

