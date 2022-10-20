Family friendly events coming up at Schramm Park, via webinars

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled several events at Schram State Park near Gretna:

• Hiking Stick Workshop: Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants can create their choice of a hiking stick or nature wand using a variety of materials, which are included in the registration fee. Dress for working with permanent paints and a short hike. Register at forms.gle/fPfKMmUTdHYLdobh8. The fee is $20 for an adult and child, plus $8 for each additional person.

• Fall Break Day: Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Schramm Education Center provides a little something extra when some schools are out of session. This is included at no additional charge with admission to the center. The schedule: 10 a.m. to noon, slingshots and cornhole; 1 to 2:30 p.m., bats; 3 p.m., nature hike with a naturalist.

• Little Saplings: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.

Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center. The series continues in November with the theme Look at Leaves. Another session will be held in December. Both are designed for children ages 2-5 and their adult caregiver. Find more at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

• Homeschool Hike: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.

Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. This nature exploration program geared for homeschool families takes on the third Wednesday of each month through December. While an educator leads the hike, participants ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature. Find more at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

The commission also has some virtual events coming up:

• Science of Insect Antennae: Thursday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m.

Educators discuss the science behind common things regarding nature and animals every Thursday afternoon. Registration is required for the free webinar at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

• Cultural & Historical Interpretation: Wednesday, Nov. 12:30 p.m.

Join a free, virtual webinar panel discussion on cultural and historical interpretation. Hear from professional cultural and historical interpreters representing state, federal and community interpretation sites across Nebraska on successful methods used in interpreting cultural and historical resources in Nebraska. Register at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

• Nature Nerd Night: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

A virtual webinar on Carnivore Ecology features outdoor educators exploring how carnivores have shaped our prehistoric and current world here in Nebraska. Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Participants also may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering.