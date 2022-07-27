Family movie night event moves to Gretna High School

After the successful launch of a family movie night for last year’s Gretna Days, this year’s event will move into the community.

Friday’s family movie night will be held at the Gretna High School football stadium, where the 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman” will be shown on the new scoreboard.

“We’re excited to bring that into the community,” said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The event also includes the announcement of the Gretna Citizen of the Year and will be followed by a fireworks show.

The event has free admission and parking, and concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink will be allowed.

Seating is available in the stadium or blankets will be permitted on the field. Lawn chairs are prohibited, as are food and drinks other than water on the field.

Pets are not allowed at the movie night.

The Kiddie Academy Gretna Days Fireworks Show by Peters Pyrotechnic Productions will begin immediately after the movie — about 9:45 p.m. — and will be visible to the east of the stadium, which will offer some of the best views of the show in the community.

Last year’s inaugural movie night was held at Werner Park in Papillion and appropriately featured the film “The Sandlot.”

Gretna Public Schools Superintendent Rich Beran said the scoreboard was purchased with a five-year, interest-free loan and will be paid for using proceeds from advertising.

“The new scoreboard is part of the stadium and gym improvements in the last bond issue,” Beran said. “It provides a learning opportunity for our students with a curriculum package and training that will allow students to learn about game production and advertising.”