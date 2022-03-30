Fareway open at 604 S Highway 6

Fareway Stores, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 29, for its new location at 604 S Highway 6 in Gretna.

The 21,000 square foot store features fresh meat from a full-service butcher counter, farm-fresh produce, competitive prices and a high level of customer service, including to-your-car carryout, the company said. FastLanes — a self-service checkout option, online shopping and curbside pickup will also be available.

“We look forward to continued expansion in Nebraska and serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Gretna,” Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a press release. “We want to thank the community and stakeholders for their support in making this project possible and welcoming Fareway as an integral part of the community.”

The new store will be managed by Grocery Manager Charles Driscoll and Market Manager Josh Tye. The store is open to the public as of Wednesday, March 30. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“As Gretna continues to grow, it’s important that we keep a sense of community and the quality of life for which we are well-known,” Mayor Mike Evans said. “We are thankful that Fareway selected our community to be part of its growing company. Not only do they provide quality products, services and career opportunities, but their focus on family values, honesty, and developing relationships with its customers, employees, and suppliers make them a great fit for Gretna.”

Fareway currently operates 129 stores in a six-state region. The company said it's mission includes treating customers like family and valuing dedicated employees.

“The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to have the newest Fareway location opening in our community. With a foundation of personalized service and quality food distribution, we are pleased to support the growth of commerce and dedication to local employees this company will bring,” Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Doug Ortlieb said in a press release. “Fareway is an asset to both our business district and our community as a whole, and we are pleased to welcome them to Gretna.”