FEMA provides $5.3M in funding for flood control project in Gretna

A portion of the Biden administration’s $1 billion investment in climate and disaster resilience will go toward building a small lake in Gretna.

FEMA will underwrite $5.3 million of the cost of the lake through its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, regional administrator Andrea Spillars said at a news conference Thursday at Chalco Hills Recreation Area. She was joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Don Bacon and leaders of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

“Over the past several years, our communities have witnessed the devastating effects of longer and more severe disaster seasons,” Spillars said. ““These natural disasters are relentless, so we — as a nation — need to prepare.”

The Gretna project — which the NRD calls Papio WP-4, based near 204th Street and Schram Road — consists of a dam along a tributary of the South Papillion Creek, creating a 15-acre lake surrounded by a 65-acre park. It’s the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for funding by the BRIC program.

WP-4 is designed to control runoff from a 500-year rainfall event and help protect anticipated future urban development in the watershed. Officials estimate the project would provide benefits for 50 years.

“The most important piece of this is that we are planning for the future,” Spillars said with a nod to the increase in heavy rains and flooding that has come with climate change.

The total cost will be $7.5 million, and the rest of the funding will come from the Papio-Missouri River NRD, said John Winkler, that agency’s general manager.

The park will include a 1.3-mile paved trail and picnic areas, and the lake — about half the size of Candlewood Lake in west Omaha — will have an accessible kayak launch.

Kevyn Sopinski, chair of the Papio-Missouri River NRD board, said Sarpy County is experiencing tremendous growth — adding buildings, roads and roofs, which accelerate the flow of flood waters. He said the project is “good for Sarpy County, good for Gretna and good for the State of Nebraska.”

Winkler said the lake is the NRD’s top priority of six dams it would like to see built in the metro area in the near term. That’s because it’s the project most ready to be built. The dam, he said, will impound runoff that already threatens homes downstream.

Development has already wrapped around the WP-4 site, including the anticipatory Lakeview subdivision to its south. The City of Gretna is also building its Gretna Crossing Park project south of the WP-4 site, which itself sits south along Highway 6/31 from Gretna’s City Park.

Bacon said knowing that this dam was a priority for the NRD motivated him to submit the project for funding through BRIC.

“I want to make sure we’re as prepared as possible to protect our community,” Bacon said.

The NRD in recent years suffered a setback in its efforts to secure funding for this and some of the other dams it wants built in Sarpy and Douglas counties. In an extensive study of potential metro area flood control projects, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to fund this dam, saying it didn’t meet that agency’s cost-benefit analysis.

Winkler said those standards are more stringent and don’t take into account factors covered by BRIC criteria. This dam will protect future development from runoff, lessen the need for flood insurance by area property owners and “shrink” the flood plain. The latter allows for additional development.

Development already is occurring around the six dam sites the NRD has prioritized, Winkler said, which is why it’s important to get to them first.