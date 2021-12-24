 Skip to main content
Fifth graders perform 'Charlotte's Web'

The fifth grade High Ability Learners (HAL) language arts class at Thomas Elementary School put on a performance of "Charlotte's Web" as their class project on Thursday, Dec. 16.

"The students designed, created and gathered their own costumes, props and set, which was fun to watch," said their teacher Jamie Nuss. "They memorized their lines and created characters. Putting on even short play is a big undertaking at this age. It was fun for me to watch the light bulbs going off when they came off stage. A really fun learning experience for these kids!"

CAST LIST

Wilbur: Zane Schuka

Charlotte: Grace Bock

John ArableL: Brady Wolverton

Fern Arable: Harper Dickes

Avery Arable: Max Weaklend

Homer Zuckerman/First Narrator: Grant Stangl

Edith Zuckerman/ Second Narrator: Paisley Moore

Lurvy: Charlie Scott

Templeton: Izik Ragatz

The Goose/ Fair Announcer: Elsa Westengaard

