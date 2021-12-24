Fifth graders perform 'Charlotte's Web'

The fifth grade High Ability Learners (HAL) language arts class at Thomas Elementary School put on a performance of "Charlotte's Web" as their class project on Thursday, Dec. 16.
"The students designed, created and gathered their own costumes, props and set, which was fun to watch," said their teacher Jamie Nuss. "They memorized their lines and created characters. Putting on even short play is a big undertaking at this age. It was fun for me to watch the light bulbs going off when they came off stage. A really fun learning experience for these kids!"
CAST LIST
Wilbur: Zane Schuka
Charlotte: Grace Bock
John ArableL: Brady Wolverton
Fern Arable: Harper Dickes
Avery Arable: Max Weaklend
Homer Zuckerman/First Narrator: Grant Stangl
Edith Zuckerman/ Second Narrator: Paisley Moore
Lurvy: Charlie Scott
Templeton: Izik Ragatz
The Goose/ Fair Announcer: Elsa Westengaard