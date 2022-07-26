Gretna Fire Museum to hold sneak peak during Gretna Days

Those burning to see the new Gretna Fire Museum will have their chance this weekend.

The nonprofit will hold a sneak peek of the building during Gretna Days from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s inside the renovated building located at 410 W. Angus Road — the structure with the rare 1865 bell tower out front.

Custom bright red folding doors, based on a fire station in Pennsylvania, lead into the building. Inside, visitors will find the space decorated with 1940s-themed furniture and decor. Dave Harrig, president and founder, said this matches the many ‘40s items the museum has acquired.

Harrig is filling the museum with historical artifacts from Sarpy County fire departments, with a focus on the 109-year-old Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re showcasing the legacy of over 100 years of service of volunteer firefighters in the community,” Harrig said.

The pieces — including a fire engine, uniforms, equipment and photographs — were gathered from the departments and community members. It includes the first Gretna fire engine, which ran until the 1980s, Harrig said.

A wall-sized 9/11 mural, painted by Waverly artist David Reiser, features three Gretna fire chiefs. Incorporating a real flag and rocks, the artwork pops out.

The classroom is dedicated to longtime Springfield firefighter Earl Rudolph, who died in 2019. Harrig said Rudolph trained many Sarpy County firefighters, including him. Some of Rudolph’s education materials will be on display.

It will allow the museum to offer classes, especially to children, regarding fire safety and CPR.

“Whatever we can do to help make the community safer,” Harrig said.

Harrig also hopes this community addition will help recruit new members to the fire department.

This effort is 3 1/2 years in the making, with the assistance of Harrig’s wife, Erica Harrig.

Dave Harrig is using money he won from playing Powerball to help fund the project. When he won more than $61 million in late 2013, he quit his two jobs and joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. He now works as a firefighter emergency medical technician and is a member of the department’s board of directors.

This Air Force veteran said he was born for service. Harrig is also commander of the Gretna American Legion Post 216.

The Harrig family is planning future fundraisers to offset the $1.3 million cost and to allow for future expansions.

With staffing shortages and delayed shipments, Harrig said the facility is behind schedule for its grand opening.

After the sneak peek Sunday, which takes place during Gretna Days, he said the facility won’t be officially open to the public until hopefully mid-October, during Fire Prevention Week.