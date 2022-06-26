Fireworks sales underway in Sarpy County

Firework stands are open for the season through Independence Day across Sarpy County.

The stands opened Saturday in Gretna, Springfield, Papillion and Bellevue. They will open starting Tuesday in La Vista as well as in Omaha.

Gretna allows fireworks through July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Unincorporated Sarpy County, which includes sanitary and improvement districts as well as rural areas, allows fireworks from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 3 and from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4.

Bellevue allows fireworks through July 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. until midnight. Papillion and Springfield allow fireworks through July 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cities allow fireworks until midnight on July 4. La Vista limits fireworks to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 2 and then from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Anyone wishing to make a noise complaint should call 402-593-4111, the non-emergency number for law enforcement dispatch. Fireworks-related injuries or other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

The Omaha Police Departments plans a collection of leftover fireworks on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park at 72nd and Harrison Streets.

Fireworks stands can be found at the following locations:

Gretna:

• Gretna Soccer Club - 12130 S. 216th Plaza

• Gretna Friends of the Library - 11821 S. 216th St.

• Gretna Baseball Foundation - 277 W. Gruenther Road

• Gretna Optimist Club - 11821 S. 216th St.

• Gretna Days Foundation - 907 Village Square

• Gretna Lions Club - 10994 Highway 6.

• Gretna American Legion - 9203 S. 145th St.

• Knights of Columbus - 11844 Standing Stone Drive

• Gretna Community Foundation - 20050 Hampton Drive

Springfield:

• Kracklin Kirks Fireworks, 101 Main St.

• Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 750 Park Druve

• Wild Willy's Fireworks, Railroad and Main Streets

Papillion:

• Bellino Fireworks – 1218 N Washington St.

• Echoes Softball – 1230 N Washington St.

• Papillion-La Vista Optimist Club – 501 Olson Drive

• Papillion-La Vista Spirit Football – 1419 Papillion Drive

• St Columbkille Shepherds – 84th Street and Centennial Road

• Stannard’s Fireworks – West Sixth and 96th Streets

• Tangier Shrine Center – 204 E Lincoln St.

• Wellspring Church – 1111 Applewood Drive

• American Legion Post 32 – 230 W. Lincoln St.

• Sarpy County Swim Club – 8525 S. 71st Plaza

• First Lutheran Church – 332 N Washington St.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles – Eagle Ridge Drive and Cornhusker Road

• Papillion-La Vista South Legion Baseball Club – Jersey Street and Giles Road

• Papillion South Titan Band Boosters – 806‐841 Tara Plaza

La Vista:

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11708 Emiline St.

• Cornerstone Church, 12501 W. Giles Road

• La Vista Community Foundation, 8110 S. 84th St.

• La Vista Youth Baseball Association, 10763 Hillcrest Plaza

• Papillion-La Vista Spirit Football, 7331 Harrison St.

• Papillion-La Vista Youth Athletic Association, 108th Street and Brentwood Drive

Bellevue:

• Daniel J Gross Catholic High School – 901 Fort Crook Road N.

• Bellevue East Band Boosters – 1513 Fort Crook Road N.

• Bellevue Soccer Club – 803 Galvin Road S.

• 55th SCS Booster Club - 2309 Capehart Road

• VFW Post 10727 - 801 Galvin Road S.

• Raven Haven Reconnaissance Crews Booster Club - 2301 Cornhusker Road

• 45th Reconnaissance Squadron WAAC - 2411 Capehart Road

• Bryan High School Coaches Association - 11515 S. 36th St.

• Bellevue University Foundation/Basketball - 2411 Capehart Road

• Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church - 4815 Harrison St.

• 595 AMXS Unit Advisory and Activities Council - 7007 S. 36th St.

• Cornerstone Christian School - 801 Fort Crook Road N.

• Veteran's Support Association - 1502 Chandler Road

• St. Mary's School - 28th Street and Capehart Road

• Bellevue Eagles Club - 36th Street and Chandler Road

• Bellevue Rod and Gun Club - 2109 Towne Centre Drive

• Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County - 3008 Samson Way

• Bellevue West Band Boosters - 10504 S. 15th St.

• Bellevue Christian Center - 1008 W. Mission Ave.

• Life Spring Church - 10501 S. 21st St.