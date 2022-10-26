First pharmacy in Gretna joins statewide free Narcan program

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at the U-Save Pharmacy in Gretna.

“Our partnership with U-Save Pharmacy, DHHS, and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman said in a news release.

The public can access free Narcan nasal spray at U-Save Pharmacy, 611 N. Highway 6, and can call 402-332-5990 with questions.

Naloxone, the medication in Narcan, is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life. Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone, as well as illicit drugs like heroin.

People who know someone at increased risk for opioid overdoes, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder, should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (50 morphine milligram equivalents or more per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone and let others know you have it.

Find more information on Narcan and treatment facilities at stopodne.com.