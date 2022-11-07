First trees among 1,100 planted in Gretna Crossing Park

The City of Gretna held a tree ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, to commemorate the first new trees planted at Gretna Crossing Park.

Members of the Gretna City Council, the construction and design teams, city officials and other area dignitaries gathered around three bag-grown Shadblow Serviceberrys.

The trees white flowers should bloom in the spring and create vibrant foliage in the fall, according the Arbor Day Foundation.

They are some of the first of a projected 1,100 trees to be planted in the next five years at the 157-acre park.

City Administrator Paula Dennison said the park would be wholly open by next year, complete with a YMCA recreation and aquatics center, sports fields, picnic shelters and playgrounds, two dog parks, open green space and an amphitheater.

Mayor Mike Evans said the tree ceremony acts as a benchmark to chart the park’s growth.

“We are a tree city. Our logo is a tree,” Evans said. “It is really just part of our culture. We value trees and the nature that it represents. We want to make sure we are good stewards and celebrate these moments.”

At the same time the city begins this green initiative -- a time honored tradition in the state that founded America’s Arbor Day celebration in 1872 -- officials characterized Gretna Crossing as a 21st century “smart park.”

The park will be rigged for large capacity Wi-Fi use, allowing spectators to stream sporting events and performances live. It will also feature a network of cameras, which will provide analytics on anything from attendance and park use to trash disposal needs.

Dennison marveled at the detail put into the design of the area, from the smoothness of the cement work near the pool area to the layout of the 18-hole disc golf course. All the amenities are receiving close scrutiny, she said.

“Who all has built a house before?” asked Dennison. “Multiply that like a gazillion to the bazillionth degree about building this park, because every little single thing.”