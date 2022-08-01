Flying J truck stop faces EPA fine for chronic violations

The operator of the Flying J truck stop in Gretna was fined for repeated violations of water pollution limits.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, which describes itself as the largest operator of truck stops in North America, agreed to a $121,469 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its Gretna location as well as 16 other sites in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, according to a news release issued July 27.

The Environmental Protection Agency alleges that between June 2020 and September 2021, wastewater from the Gretna truck stop exceeded E. coli limits a total of four times, total ammonia limits a total of six times and hydrocarbons limits once.

The wastewater from the facility at 15010 S. Highway 31 feeds Buffalo Creek through an unnamed tributary, according to the proposed settlement agreement. A 2020 evaluation by state officials found the Buffalo Creek watershed to be in good condition.

The EPA singled out Pilot's facilities in Gretna and Warrenton, Missouri, as having "the most serious pattern of violations," the EPA said in a release. The federal agency said Pilot has since taken steps to return all 17 facilities to compliance and will audit 20 other facilities in the region for potential violations.

“Protecting our nation’s waters from harmful pollutants preserves them for use today and for future generations,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Companies need to be held accountable for serious, widespread violations that endanger watersheds and human health.”

The public can comment on the proposed settlement agreement through Aug. 18 before it becomes final. Information on doing so, as well as a copy of the proposed settlement, can be found at epa.gov/mo/pilot-travel-centers-llc-clean-water-act-public-notice.