FOOTBALL: Boganowski makes plays in all 3 phases as Gretna avoids shock playoff upset

Lincoln Southeast’s defense was tough to break through, but Gretna senior Tyson Boganowski made big plays in all three phases as the Dragons avoided a first-round upset with a 27-24 win Friday night.

Although the Dragons put up 24 first-half points, they struggled to move the ball until the final drive of the half, which ended in a 30-yard field goal by Cameron Bothwell.

On their three touchdowns, each drive started inside the Lincoln SE 30-yard-line.

First, Tyson Boganowski returned a kick all the way to the Knights’ 28, and Riley Egenberger punched in a six-yard run. Boganowski made big plays throughout the night, but credited the blocking on the kick return.

“So I had my blocks and I figured out that Blake (Moore) was going to kind of lead me through the hole and I just followed him and we got it done,” Boganowski said.

Owen Baxter torched the Dragons twice, before and after Egenberger’s first touchdown run. On a 19-yard run, breaking a few tackles and cutting back for six.

“(Baxter’s) a shifty athlete, we just weren’t finishing the play,” Kayl said.

On his second, Baxter cut through an opening to give the Knights a 14-7 lead.

The drive was set up when Gretna QB Zane Flores was stopped at the Lincoln SE two on fourth and goal. Egenberger wouldn’t be denied on the next drive, though, as he punched it in from the one on fourth and goal again.

That drive was set up by a fumble recovery by Korver Demma, returned to the Lincoln SE

Tied at 14, the Knights scored on a 34-yard pass from Baxter to Henry Woods after two long runs by Max Buettenback.

After one first down, the Dragons punted, but benefitted from a muff, recovered by Cole Epp. With a double pass, from Flores to Tyson Boganowski to Blayke Moore for 30 yards to even the score again at 21.

“As soon as I saw the play on the card, I kind of started getting all happy,” Boganowski said.

He added having the play call in the back pocket was fun against an opponent with tricks up their sleeve.

Brayden Moore sacked Baxter, and after a punt on fourth and 37, the Dragons put together their first good drive. However, Gretna only got three on a 30-yard field goal by Cameron Bothwell to take a 24-21 lead into halftime.

“We just got to be more consistent running the ball, but also picking up blitzers and all that,” Kayl said at halftime. “Just finishing drives offensively, we need to get Zane comfortable and not have much pressure on him.”

Kayl also said the Dragons needed to do a better job “taking care of their run.”

In the second half, Gretna made the necessary adjustments.

“We stayed a little lower up front, we played a little bit better with our defensive front and we got pressure on the quarterback,” Kayl said.

After exchanging field goals (Lincoln SE tied with 6:32 left in the third, Bothwell made a 31-yarder with 11:20 left in the fourth), the offenses mainly stalled out.

But the Knights were able to get the ball inside the Dragons’ 35, until Boganowski made his third big play of the night with a game-sealing interception.

“I knew they were going to run something like that again,” Boganowski said. “I saw it earlier in the game, a little rub-route, so I kind of slid over the top of the corner and I came down with the play which is what we wanted to do.”

With a long kick return to set up a touchdown, a passing touchdown, and the game-sealing INT, Kayl credited Boganowski for being a senior leader for the Dragons.

“He's a senior leader for us, a kid that just has stepped up for us, especially with the injury to Joe Roll, helping us in those phases,” Kayl said.

Gretna’s head coach added the return was big for momentum early in the game and the interception came at a key time.

“The interception, always a big play because they were driving on us and it was a big point in the game,” Kayl said. “We'll just keep counting on him and glad he made those plays.”

Next up, the Dragons will face Bellevue West next Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Game of the Century battle on Sept. 30. Gretna overcame a 37-14 deficit in the fourth quarter in a 40-37 win.

“Oh, yeah, we're really excited,” Boganowski said. “I think there's a lot of things that we can fix this week moving into next week. Watch a lot of film this week and I think we can get them.”