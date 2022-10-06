FOOTBALL: Demma's defense, Flores' finesse lead Gretna to another win

PAPILLION -- Two turnovers recovered by Korver Demma and five total touchdowns by Zane Flores led Gretna to a 41-27 win at Papio South on Thursday, Oct. 6.

After jumping ahead 27-6 in the first half, the Dragons had allowed the Titans to score back-to-back touchdowns on runs by Devyn Jones, and the home team had the ball again, when senior defensive end Korver Demma stepped up.

Titans quarterback Sam Schuler dropped back to pass, and Demma was one-on-one with the quarterback on a screen pass.

"It just fell right into my hands. We did a great job practicing this week, just making sure that if they're gonna throw us green, we're ready and just keeping hands up," Demma said. "Feels pretty good, it's been a long time coming."

Demma returned the interception over 40 yards to push the Dragons' lead back up to 14.

"It was big, because they (Papio South) were taking control of the game," Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. "We just didn't come out of the half very well again this week and that's something that we just told the kids after the game, that we need to work on. So they got that momentum and Demma made that block and pick and that gave us a little fire."

Kayl added that he expected Demma to step up and make a play like that, and shortly after, the senior DE also recovered a fumble to end the third quarter.

Flores found his new top target Blayke Moore (caught a touchdown and two 2-point conversions in the Dragons 40-37 comeback win over Bellevue West) for a 33-yard touchdown that gave Gretna a 41-20 lead.

"These past two weeks, he's (Moore) stepped up big time," Flores said. "He's really stepped up as a leader on this team."

Flores himself scored two touchdowns the traditional QB way, adding a 12-yard pass to Tyson Boganowski, playing against his old school for the second time after a 28-21 win for Gretna last year.

The Oklahoma State QB commit also ran in three touchdowns in the first half, one from 34 yards out.

"Our line in our running back, they made great blocks there. I think it was third and three, so I was just looking to get the first down there and they blocked it up well and there was a wide-open hole," Flores said.

"He just keeps everybody calm and just keeps making plays," Kayl added. "In a tight situation, you can't panic and you need your leader out there to make the plays and just keep moving forward and not think about mistakes, and Zane is a big part of us being able to handle those situations."

Moving forward, Gretna hosts Omaha South on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and Lincoln East on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. to close the regular season.

To keep winning, the 7-0 Dragons (3-0 District A2) need to harp on how they handle when something goes wrong, as evidenced by 37 unanswered points last week by Bellevue West and back-to-back touchdowns from Papio South.