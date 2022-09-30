FOOTBALL: Dragons never give up in thrilling 23-point fourth-quarter comeback

Gretna made the plays when they needed to, erasing a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.

“It teaches us a great lesson to never give up,” Dragons quarterback Zane Flores said. “Through the whole game, we started off well, 14-0, and our offense, we had stuff there. But we just weren’t clicking, we weren’t getting things done. And we just trusted ourselves, and (even when) we were down 37-14, we’re like, ‘We got things going for us, we just got to trust it.’ And it worked out in the end there.”

“It was huge,” Dragons head coach Mike Kayl added. “Those guys (QB Zane Flores and WR Blayke Moore) made the plays where we needed it, and we’ve counted on those guys a lot in the past and tonight was no different. Really across the board, a lot of guys made some amazing plays and we had a lot to learn from it because we were not playing very good football at the beginning of the game.”

As expected, quarterbacks Danny Kaelin from Bellevue West and Flores from Gretna shone in Friday night’s clash.

In the first half, both had passing touchdowns of at least 40 yards (Flores for 42 to Michael Scheef, Kaelin for 70 to Isaiah McMorris) and both cut through and went over the top of the opposing defense.

Aside from the 70-yard bomb, Kaelin utilized more short and intermediate passes, while Flores had five first-half passes of at least 20 yards.

Both quarterbacks also ran for touchdowns for two yards out, but a safety was the difference at halftime.

Backed up inside his own 10, Gretna punter Colin Sims had trouble with the snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Kaelin’s keeper came just as the first-half clock expired, and Bellevue West took a 16-14 lead into the break.

But things really ramped up for the TBirds’ offense in the second half.

Dae’vonn Hall was found by Kaelin in the back corner of the end zone midway through the third quarter to push the lead to nine.

A Flores pass was batted into the air and picked off by Alex Nichols. On the next play from scrimmage, Kaelin found Gio Contreras over the middle for an 86-yard touchdown to extend the TBirds’ advantage.

“They just did a good job of sticking to their assignments, playing solid football,” Flores said. “A couple of times we shot ourselves in the foot there, but they’re a solid team, a solid defense.”

That advantage grew to 37-14 when Contreras finished a drive with a five-yard touchdown run with 7:09 left in the game.

“We just had our tail between our legs, and credit to Bell West, they came ready to play and were making some great plays and we were not playing our style of football,” Kayl said. “We were turning the ball over and giving up big plays, not tackling the best and offensively just weren’t moving the sticks.”

But the Dragons were resilient, especially when the deficit grew to 23.

“It looked like we were headed that direction (to a loss),” Kayl said. “A couple plays and some kids getting on each other and coaches encouraging, a few plays to get a little bit of momentum and then we just rode it.”

A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Moore cut the lead to 16, and after Dragons’ kicker Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, quickly got down to the one. Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.

Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.

Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.

The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.

Gretna quickly moved the ball and Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.