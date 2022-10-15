FOOTBALL: Dragons remain undefeated with dominant win over Omaha South

Gretna continued their winning ways on Friday, Oct. 14 against Omaha South, cruising to a 71-17 victory and improving to an 8-0 regular season record.
The game was out of hand before the first quarter was over.
Gretna senior quarterback Zane Flores threw for 187-yards and four touchdowns. Blayke Moore, senior wideout for the Gretna dragons, was the recipient of two touchdowns, while Caleb Schnell and Tyson Boganowski each had one touchdown respectively.
The Dragon defense also showed its powers, when Joey Vieth came up with an interception, and Korver Demma broke through for a sack.
Flores was so dominant he left the field after the Dragons secured a 49-3 lead, and there were a little over six minutes left in the first half. Flores finished the night going 21-28 for 277-yards and six touchdowns.
Gretna ended the second quarter with a 56-3 lead over Omaha South.
Most of the Dragon's starters got the entire second half off and Gretna cruised to an easy victory.
The Dragons will look to complete an undefeated regular season next week at home against Lincoln East High School before they head into the playoffs seeking a Class A state title.