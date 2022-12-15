FOOTBALL: Dreams to reality for Flores as early enrollment approaches

Zane Flores had two dreams growing up: to play college football, and to get there by playing at Gretna High School, where his brother, Canon, had played as a wide receiver.

The Oklahoma State commit – graduating early and enrolling in Stillwater, Okla. in January – took over the Dragons starting quarterback spot as a freshman and never looked back.

That year, the Dragons finished 3-5, but since then, the six-foot-four quarterback has left a “lasting impression” of how not only to be successful but how to handle that success.

“His work ethic and leadership has shined from his freshman year through his senior year,” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “From this, Gretna football achieved new heights and gained a lot of attention for himself and his teammates. Zane did a great job handling all the attention and keeping the team first attitude. He's a great role model for all our youth of how to do things the right way both on and off the field.”

Through the highs and lows, Flores said he learned to enjoy the moment.

“Enjoy the things you have, really stay in the moment and focus on the moment that you’re in,” Flores said.

Of those moments, the one that stands out most is winning the state championship last year as a junior. Although the state title was vacated for use of an ineligible player, Flores put up big numbers and eventually burst onto the scene.

As a junior, the Dragons QB completed 70 percent of passes for 2,885 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while running for 216 yards and 10 TDs.

Throughout his career, Flores has played in many high-pressure games, beginning with a narrow 30-28 loss to Kearney in his sophomore year.

En route to the 2021 State Championship Game, Gretna played in six one-possession games, losing just one. Flores said those games and the experience as a whole has “prepared me well.”

“I think experience is one of the most powerful things you can have,” Flores said. “I mean, throughout my high school career, every year I feel like I’ve gotten better and more comfortable because of the experience that I’ve had the year before.”

Flores added that the Warren Academy, his coaches at Gretna and the talent in Nebraska have all helped elevate his game both mentally and physically.

Winning the championship, regardless of the title vacation, was the highlight moment of Flores’ high school career.

“I grew up a Gretna fan because my brother went to school there and that's just always been a dream to win a state championship,” Flores said. “And to just see all the hard work pay off, that was really cool to see.”

After that, Flores went from zero offers to multiple Power Five offers in March ahead of the Elite 11 over the summer, where he competed against some of the top high school QB prospects in the nation.

The Gretna QB then committed to Oklahoma State on April 17, 2022.

Since the commitment, Flores eclipsed 3,000 yards to break the Nebraska Class A career passing yards record, which was “pretty cool” but didn’t hit him right away.

“It didn’t really hit me right away, but afterwards realizing, there’s been a lot of great quarterbacks and athletes to come through Nebraska and to have a record like that, it means a lot,” Flores said.

Finishing with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Flores led the Dragons back to the state championship game, where they lost a thriller 43-41 to Omaha Westside. Even in defeat, that was the second moment from his Gretna career that stood out.

“After our last game this year, losing a state championship, just kind of sitting there the days after just kind of realizing, that was my last season with the guys that I grew up with,” Flores said. “It really made me realize how special it was, playing the four years with these guys and having the seasons that we did.”

One other lesson Flores learned ahead of his early enrollment at Oklahoma State is to keep the main thing the main thing.

“A lot of people can get caught up in a bunch of stuff, and sometimes that can happen,” he said. “But if you’re not keeping the main thing and putting the team first, then things aren’t gonna go your way when the season comes.”

Like many talented high school seniors, Flores will be on campus in Stillwater in January, which brings many advantages.

For one, Flores will begin studying the playbook and becoming more comfortable with the offense, and will also have the chance to get in the weight room earlier.

“The coaches (at Oklahoma State) have told me they want me to put on weight quick,” Flores said. “And I’m kind of hoping that they’ll have a plan for me, but personally, I’m just going to get in the weight room as much as I can, work as hard as I can every day and just put on as much muscle mass as I can.”

The Cowboys coaching staff has assigned a goal weight of 225 for the 195-lb signal caller, and putting on that weight is something Flores looks forward to.

On that Oklahoma State staff are several coaches with plenty of experience, led by head coach Mike Gundy – heading into his 19th season in Stillwater, 156-74 – offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay, who both have NFL experience.

“There’s a bunch of guys on staff that have so much experience, whether it’s the college level, guys on staff that have played at the pro level, so those guys definitely have a lot of knowledge of the game,” Flores said. “And so I’m really looking forward to working with them and hopefully they can give me some knowledge, advice and help me elevate my game to the next level. I trust them.”

The door is open for Flores after Spencer Sanders – redshirt senior with over 9,500 passing yards, 67 TDs and 40 INTs in 42 starts – entered the transfer portal.

“They (Cowboys coaches) said the door’s open because most of the experience is out the door now. So the door’s open for anybody to go in there and compete,” Flores told the Tulsa World. “I’m just kind of assuming they’re going to go look in the transfer portal, too, but I’m going to do my best to go in there and compete.”

Flores’ high school coaches expects his game to translate “really well” to the Cowboys offense due to some similar concepts to Gretna.

“His experience against some high level competition in some big situations should help him with the pressure that can go along with playing in college,” Kayl said. “His strengths are his footwork, arm strength, accuracy and being able to keep a level head in all moments. Things he will work on in college are gaining weight and strength.”

Overall, Flores is most looking forward to the “whole process of college football itself.”

“Offseason training, spring ball is definitely going to be a grind, but that’s something I’m looking forward to because playing college football has always been a huge dream of mine,” Flores said.

That huge dream is now just a few short weeks away from coming true when Flores arrives in Stillwater in January.